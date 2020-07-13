Wellen Park Claims #3 Spot on List of Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities

"We're very pleased that our development plans for this amazing master-planned community have been so well received and resulted in increasing demand from future residents who are looking for a place to call home that has everything they need," says Rick Severance, President of Wellen Park. "It's clear that despite the impact of the pandemic, the unique vision and amenities that Wellen Park offers homeowners is appealing. We're looking forward to continuing to build on that and grow the community into something even more attractive."