Wellen Park marks 10 years among America's top-selling master-planned communities

Community ranked No. 5 in Florida in inaugural statewide ranking

by John Burns Research and Consulting

VENICE, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellen Park is celebrating 10 consecutive years among America's top-selling master-planned communities, earning recognition as one of only 11 communities nationwide to maintain top-selling status for a decade or more from John Burns Research and Consulting, one of the nation's leading housing industry research and consulting firms.

Downtown Wellen serves as the community’s vibrant social hub, offering waterfront dining, retail, entertainment, community events and gathering spaces designed to bring residents together year-round. (CNW Group/Wellen Park)

In addition to the national milestone, Wellen Park ranked No. 5 in Florida in John Burns' inaugural statewide ranking of the top-selling master-planned communities based on 2025 new home sales, reflecting continued demand for the community's diverse home offerings, lifestyle amenities and long-term vision.

As buyers from across the country continue relocating to Florida, Wellen Park continues attracting residents with its broad mix of home choices, extensive recreational offerings and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities, as well as convenient nearby access to several popular Gulf Coast beaches.

"Today's buyers want more from where they live," said Rick Severance, President of Wellen Park. "They're seeking communities that offer connection, recreation, convenience and a strong sense of place alongside diverse home choices and long-term value. Wellen Park brings all of those elements together in a way that supports how people want to live today and in the future."

Located in the City of North Port along Florida's Gulf Coast, Wellen Park offers a wide variety of home styles and price points from many of the nation's and region's leading builders, including paired villas, townhomes, coach homes, condominiums and single-family residences ranging from 1,100 to more than 5,600 square feet. Housing options appeal to a broad range of buyers, including young professionals, families, retirees, seasonal residents and active adults.

Central to Wellen Park's appeal is its emphasis on wellness and outdoor recreation. Residents enjoy access to more than 40 miles of trails and pathways connecting neighborhoods to parks, lakes, preserves, Downtown Wellen and recreational destinations throughout the community. Expanding parks, green spaces and outdoor gathering areas are designed to encourage movement, social interaction and a more active, connected lifestyle.

Downtown Wellen serves as the community's vibrant social hub, offering waterfront dining, retail, entertainment, community events and gathering spaces designed to bring residents together year-round.

"Wellen Park appeals to people because it offers lifestyle options," said Severance. "Residents enjoy outdoor recreation, vibrant social experiences and a wide range of home options, all within one thoughtfully planned community."

The ranking reflects continued strength in Florida's master-planned housing market, driven by population growth, migration trends and sustained demand for lifestyle-focused communities.

About Wellen Park

With a focus on wellness, community connections and a vibrant lifestyle, Wellen Park offers an array of homes and neighborhoods built by leading national and regional builders. Ranked the No. 8 best-selling community in the nation for 2025 by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors and among Florida's top-selling communities by John Burns Research and Consulting, Wellen Park is planned for more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes at full buildout. The community is currently home to 10,000 residents who enjoy on-site recreational and fitness opportunities, amenities, events, Downtown Wellen and proximity to the area's top-rated Gulf of Mexico beaches.

Wellen Park continues to expand residential and lifestyle choices with new gated neighborhoods featuring private amenities, low-maintenance villas, coach homes and condominiums, plus custom, semi-custom and single-family homes, including the community's first enclave for active adults 55 and over.

Traditional apartment and single-family home rentals are also available as is world-class independent, assisted living and memory care.

For more information about Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center, open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla.

SOURCE Wellen Park