BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller, innovator of functional, wellness-focused beverages, is taking another extraordinary leap in its evolution from the #1 CBD Sparkling Water brand to a broader, better-for-you platform comprised of bubbly drinks. Weller's launch of its first non-CBD product, Sparkling Immunity, is the only sparkling elderberry product to deliver essential vitamins and minerals with refreshing flavor while providing core, daily immunity support for people on the go.

Weller Debuts Another Category First With Elderberry Sparkling Immunity Line

Weller's latest fizzy innovation was motivated by increased consumer interest in immune-boosting products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving beyond the cold & flu aisle and a reactive health mindset, the non-CBD sparkling water provides an effervescent, convenient and delicious way to integrate immunity protection into your daily routine with only 10 calories from juice and zero added sugars.

"The most valuable learning for us came from the utmost disruptive period of the pandemic, from March to May," said John Simmons, co-founder of Weller. "For that 12-week period, we were the #1 CBD Food and Beverage brand* and the 2nd fastest growing brand out of the top 20 CBD brands in the category*. Our growth during this uncertain time shows that Weller has a tremendous amount of brand equity and is becoming synonymous with trusted and delicious wellness beverages."

Freshly squeezed elderberry juice is the sparkling water's star ingredient, filling each can with natural immune-boosting power from antioxidants and vitamins. Secondary fruit flavors like peach, strawberry and lemon-lime round out the palate with multi-dimensional, craveable flavors that will pique the interest of existing sparkling water consumers. The simple, all-natural ingredient list offers a core nutrient profile of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, and magnesium for a healthy daily habit that provides immune support in every sip.

"When developing a new line, we decided to create something we truly felt tasted great and would resonate with consumers' palates," Simmons stated. "New iterations of our consumers' favorites are just the start and we look forward to an even greater year of growth for the brand."

"We're launching these new products into our existing footprint of 1,500 retailers across the country. The strategic advantage to the brand is activating our incredible brokers and sales teams who can place these products with retailers that haven't adopted CBD beverages yet," said Megan Siegel Jansen, VP of Sales of Weller. "We have amazing velocities across channels and are in a great position to leverage our brand equity with another timely wellness solution for consumers."

The national launch is supported by Weller's brokerage partner, Presence Marketing, and sales teams, Critical Mass Group (Los Angeles) and Boost Marketing (NYC). "The Weller Sparkling Immunity line is a great way for our retail partners to address a growing shopper need-state," said Dan Morad, CEO of Critical Mass Group. "The demand for wellness products is only going to keep growing larger year over year."

In conjunction with the product launch, Weller will donate beverages to frontline workers and organizations they have supported since the pandemic began. These partners include Community Food Share, Conscious Alliance, Frontline Friends, Metro Caring, North Colorado Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, UC Health Hospital in Colorado, and Waterfall Beverages.

The new line will be available in stores across 25 states and on the Weller website at the end of September. Sparkling Immunity will be available for $2.99 per 12 fl oz can and comes in three varieties: Elderberry + Peach, Elderberry + Lemon-Lime, and Elderberry + Strawberry.

For more information on how Weller products are providing wellness on-demand, visit www.welleryou.com .

About Weller

Weller , maker of functional, wellness-focused beverages, is here to support people as they seek to bolster their health and well-being. Weller delivers the positive benefits of functional ingredients through delicious, trusted and ready-when-you-are products that aid consumers who are actively pursuing their best selves. Weller is committed to using the highest-quality ingredients, CBD from broad-spectrum hemp extract and natural formulations so that nothing artificial gets in the way of the most optimized version of yourself. For more information on how Weller can plus up a daily routine, please visit www.welleryou.com .

*SPINS, 12-weeks, ending 05/17/20

