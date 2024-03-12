Weller Development Partners Launches Sales of Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama, a First-of-Its-Kind Development in Grand Bahama

Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama: Waterfront havens, expert design, sustainable luxury. grandbahamaresidences.com Post this

The Six Senses Grand Bahama development is a resort village, including 28 striking branded residences designed by the acclaimed architecture firm Olson Kundig, with gorgeous ocean and canal views, waterfront access, pristine sandy white beaches and turquoise seas that will offer an exclusive living experience for owners. The 50-acre development will include 64 resort villas and feature a wellness center and signature Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event space, beach club, and oceanfront pool.

Sales of the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama are scheduled to begin in Q1 2024 with the resort slated to open in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the rejuvenation of Grand Bahama. The Government of The Bahamas recently announced the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport, continuing the momentum of record tourism numbers in The Bahamas in 2023. Just 60 miles from the coast of Florida, Grand Bahama is strategically located to become the gateway to The Bahamas.

"We are excited to partner with Six Senses and launch the sales of the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama, and we look forward to being one of the catalysts for the resurgence of the island," commented Marc Weller, Founding Partner and President of Weller Development Partners. "This development is a rare opportunity in the luxury residential market, with an incredible brand, in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, located only 60 miles from Florida. Buyers will have the opportunity to be part of the formation of a new, world-class, eco-conscious community that is easy to get to and will precipitate positive change on the island for years to come."

New renderings, designed by award-winning architectural firm Olson Kundig, showcase designs of 18 canalside and 10 beachfront residences. The residences are luxurious and spacious but also low density and designed to minimize environmental impact, promote connection with nature, and enhance the laid-back luxury ethos of the overall project. Residences will range from .5 acre to .75 acre and can accommodate up to 6 bedrooms within 9,500 square feet of spacious interior and exterior living. Owners will benefit from an eco-conscious island retreat with all the modern comforts with a first-rate service team and resort lifestyle bursting with crafted experiences. Renderings of the canalside residences show private boat slips adjacent to the residences, providing immediate access to the ocean via the Grand Lucayan Waterway.

Neil Jacobs, Six Senses CEO, stated, "This development is of course about high-end living and delivering a beautiful resort product to guests and property owners. Equally as important though, it is rooted in social and environmental responsibility and in creating a community of like-minded people in search of a meaningful takeaway from their time at the property. We are committed to delivering a place that will be an internationally recognized residential and hospitality destination, while at the same time remaining authentic to the Bahamian culture and vibe."

With careful reverence for the natural landscape, the residences have been planned with the utmost respect for the Grand Bahamian culture and to embrace the local community's approach to living lightly on the land. Within each residence, a series of raised pathways pivot around a central courtyard, connecting the building pavilions and carrying the views to the water beyond. Multi-layered, lush, vegetative screening maintains privacy and captures the breeze. With up to 5,600 square feet to live and play in, plus an external area of up to 4,000 square feet, the bedroom pavilions extend out to private courtyards to inspire moments of relaxation and retreat. The soaring pitched ceiling of the primary gathering pavilion harks to the past while providing a convivial space and soothing refuge in the heat of the day.

"The vision for Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama resonates with many of our core design principles as a firm: authenticity, performance, and connection to nature," Tom Kundig, Principal/Owner and Founder of Olson Kundig, shared. "Sustainable, performance-driven, and efficient architecture allows us to experience nature at a higher level than we were able to previously. These homes foster an authentic way of living that represents a new standard of luxury."

"The color of the ocean in Grand Bahama—the surreal, brilliant turquoises and blues—is unlike anywhere else," Kevin M. Kudo-King, Principal/Owner of Olson Kundig, added. "The private residences at Six Senses Grand Bahama seek to celebrate the sea, whether placed on the beach or along canals that weave through the island. Here, the homes act as an armature for connecting to nature, the horizon line, and the ever-changing colors of the ocean."

Earlier this year, Weller announced its strategic partnership with leading real estate brokers, HG Christie and Bespoke Real Estate, to handle the sales for the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama.

John Christie, President and Managing Broker of HG Christie, the exclusive Bahamas Affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, stated, "We're excited to be able to offer our client base a luxury purchasing opportunity with Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama. This is something our clients have been asking for and we know this development will drive tremendous job creation and economic growth on the island, while attracting individuals who appreciate luxury combined with authentic experiences steeped in wellness and local culture, a signature of the Six Senses brand."

The development's investment partners include the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, which will aim to provide capital to enhance resiliency of proximate reefs, the coastline, and the communities that depend on them.

The resort's hurricane-resistant coastline and sustainable energy and waste practices will also act as an exemplar for future sustainable tourism models on Grand Bahama and across the Caribbean. Six Senses Grand Bahama is set to create hundreds of employment opportunities during construction and during resort operation for the people of Grand Bahama, contributing to the region's long-term economic growth trajectory.

About Weller Development Partners:

Weller Development Partners is a dynamic and innovative full-service development firm focused on luxury hospitality, residential, experiential placemaking, and large-scale mixed-use projects. Led by Founding Partner and President Marc Weller, our leadership team offers a wide range of expertise and experience to tackle the most complex real estate developments. At the heart of the company ethos is a triple-bottom-line approach to development, designing strategies that are financially viable and provide returns to investors while also providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. With an extensive portfolio of luxury hospitality properties, distinctive mixed-use development projects, and a proven track record of successful and celebrated ventures, Weller Development Partners delivers value and results, no matter the complexity or odds.

