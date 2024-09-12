Weller Development Partners Showcases Resort Renderings and Masterplan for Six Senses Grand Bahama

A Sustainable Approach to Design, Community Development and Tourism

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, developers of Six Senses Grand Bahama, today unveiled the resort renderings and masterplan for the $250M+ development. The 50-acre resort community with 70 resort villas and 28 branded residences will focus on sustainability, resilience, and wellness and will immediately establish a vibrant community and hospitality offering that will redefine luxury living and tourism in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Weller Development Partners unveils renderings and masterplan for the $250M+ Six Senses Grand Bahama development. Post this Six Senses Grand Bahama Resort and Branded Residence Master Plan

Designed by award-winning architecture firm Gensler, the resort features an array of amenities, including a signature Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event spaces, beach club, destination dining, and a panoramic oceanfront pool. The resort has been designed to blend with the lush, native landscape and flora and to take full advantage of uninterrupted ocean and canal views, waterfront access, pristine sandy white beaches, and turquoise seas. The seamless pairing of raised structures within the natural environment will create an unparalleled experience for residents and resort guests.

"We are excited to reveal the Six Senses Grand Bahama resort designs and masterplan," commented Marc Weller, Founding Partner and President of Weller Development Partners. "We have assembled a world-class design team, with Olson Kundig working on the residences and Gensler on the resort. The architectural design and the overall masterplan reflect the core values of our partnership with Six Senses and shared focus on wellness, sustainable design and a connection with nature and the community. We believe Six Senses Grand Bahama has the potential to set a new benchmark for sustainable living and ecotourism models in The Bahamas and the Caribbean, not only through its design, but also through its operations and programming."

Neil Jacobs, Six Senses CEO, said: "The Six Senses Grand Bahama masterplan demonstrates our commitment to creating a vibrant, year-round community, with the canals and waterway providing a unique version of the front porch. Integrating intentionally designed and efficiently built structures within the majestic natural landscape establishes a framework for guests to connect or disconnect, explore or escape, allow a sun-soaked lunch to tumble into dinner, and access a whole range of crafted experiences and wellness programming. Sustainability and resiliency measures reinforce the plan, ensuring its viability for years to come."

With careful reverence for the natural landscape, the resort masterplan honors the Grand Bahamian culture, carefully marrying the island's Lucayan heritage and embracing the local community's approach to living lightly on the land.

"The Six Senses Grand Bahama resort achieves a complex balance of many critical elements," stated David Darlington, Principal, Regional Hospitality Leader at Gensler. "Weaving sustainable, performance-driven, efficient architecture together with the natural environment allows us to deliver a new standard of luxury, one that both heightens the experience for the guest, while minimizing the lasting impact on the environment."

Sustainability and resiliency measures include targeting LEED Silver certification by using locally sourced construction materials where possible, replacing invasive species with native flora, and installing energy conservation efforts such as passive shading, high-efficiency MEP systems, and renewable energy use. Resiliency efforts include significant beach restoration and replenishment, a reinforced dune system along the property's sea-side coastline, filling upland areas to increase site elevation, and building foundations that raise the Finished Floor Elevation (FFE) substantially above finished grade.

These measures to minimize environmental impact will set the bar for future sustainable tourism models on Grand Bahama and across the Caribbean. The development will also create hundreds of employment opportunities for the local community, contributing to the region's long-term economic growth trajectory.

Construction is slated to begin at the end of 2024, with an anticipated opening in 2026.

For more information on Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama visit: grandbahamaresidences.com

About Weller Development Partners:

Weller Development Partners is a dynamic and innovative full-service development firm focused on luxury hospitality, residential, experiential placemaking, and large-scale mixed-use projects. Led by Founding Partner and President Marc Weller, our leadership team offers a wide range of expertise and experience to tackle the most complex real estate developments. At the heart of the company ethos is a triple-bottom-line approach to development, designing strategies that are financially viable and provide returns to investors while also providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. With an extensive portfolio of luxury hospitality properties, distinctive mixed-use development projects, and a proven track record of successful and celebrated ventures, Weller Development Partners delivers value and results, no matter the complexity or odds.

Disclaimer:

WDS Discovery LTD., being the current owner and developer of the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama (the "Residential Project"), is solely responsible for the development, marketing and sale of branded residences located at the Six Senses Grand Bahama (the "Units"). The Units are not owned, developed or sold by InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Six Senses Americas IP, LLC, or any of their affiliates (collectively "IHG"). There exists no joint venture, partnership, ownership or similar relationship between WDS Discovery LTD. and IHG.

WDS Discovery LTD., at its sole discretion, may make alterations to the internal design of the residences at the Residential Project that may differ from that shown or described in this document and/or represented in any other marketing materials and/or displays including, but without limitation, to any advertising, marketing and/or sales concepts, programs or materials, or any other content to be posted on any website maintained by WDS Discovery LTD.. Unit designs and materials presented herein (if any) are representative of the intended end product. Actual constructed Unit may vary in materials and furnishings.

The usage of the name "Six Senses" and related marks is strictly governed by certain agreements between WDS Discovery LTD. and IHG. The "Six Senses" name, design, logomarks, trademarks and related marks are the exclusive properties of IHG. The purchasers or owners of the Units shall acquire no interest of any kind or nature in the "Six Senses" brand, logomarks or related trademarks and may use the "Six Senses" name solely for the limited purpose of identifying the location of the Unit. IHG's role as licensor of the "Six Senses" brand for the Residential Project is not in perpetuity and may end at any time without notice to or consent of purchasers or owners of the Units, in which event the "Six Senses" brand will be disassociated from the Residential Project and the Units and no reference to the "Six Senses" brand shall be applied to the Residential Project or the Units.

In addition, by consenting to WDS Discovery LTD.'s limited use of IHG's trade and logo marks, IHG does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, currency, reliability or completeness of the information in this document, and IHG is not responsible or liable in any way whatsoever for any claim, loss or damage arising out of or related to information set out in this document.

Contact:

Jaime Waltos

[email protected]

(443) 797 3020

SOURCE Weller Development Partners