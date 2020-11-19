Weller Management® and Weller Workforce Announce Year-End Promotions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller Management® and Weller Workforce, both subsidiaries of Weller Residential, are leveraging the talents of both organizations under their new President, John Vranich.

"Weller has always been and will continue to be an industry leader with best-in-class employees who adopt our core values as a mantra. With both companies being lead and supported by the best of our associates from each company, we can adopt our new vision for 2021 and beyond. We will be more agile for our clients, and focus on occupancy, rent growth, and collection while maintaining the asset," said John Vranich.

John Vranich has been with Weller since its inception in 2013, after being recruited from eight years in the hotel industry in 2003 to multi-family. Vranich has grown within the organization and specializes in evaluating and maximizing the value of our assets for our clients, no matter where they are in the property life-cycle. "John has proven to be one of the best hires of my career, and his partnership has been critical to our growth. John excels at building trust and maintaining positive relationships. His clients respect him, his peers enjoy working with him, and his team can only be described as raving fans," said George S. Quay IV, Managing Partner of Weller Residential. Vranich has his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and named Regional Manager of the year at the 2016 Bay Area Apartment Association's award ceremony.

Weller will benefit from EVP David Gates, formally from Weller Workforce, primarily overseeing Weller's Affordable Communities and Accounting Functions. Gates has over twenty years in property management and specializes in all functions associated with affordable housing, HUD-assisted housing, financial viability, and regulatory compliance. Gates joined the Weller Family of Companies in December 2019 and is quoted as saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many things in our business, and I was the newest member of the Leadership team. Seeing how they navigated the pandemic, their commitment to doing what's right, and balancing the needs of everyone they serve showed me very quickly, I made the right decision. I was now with the best in the business." Gates also has a degree in Business Administration and his CPM designation.

Andee Myatt has also been promoted to EVP and will be leading the support departments, including Human Resources, Training, Marketing, IT Software, and IT Support. Joe Emerson, Partner, is quoted as saying, "Andee came into Weller with big plans for her brand-new training department, but I don't think even Andee expected that her Weller University or simple "DayTime Family" greeting would be so quickly adopted into our company culture. Andee has raised the bar in terms of what it means to be a part of the Weller Family of Companies for our associates and fostered communication and collaboration between departments in ways we never expected. Having Andee now formally lead those teams doesn't feel so much like a change as it does a natural progression." Myatt has numerous designations from trade organizations, served as an NAAEI Instructor for the National Apartment Association, and President of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, during her twenty-plus years in property management.

Three other key players in the Weller Family of Companies are being promoted and expanding their roles, Peter Ramos to Senior Vice President and David Bordelon and Renee Benevides both to Vice Presidents. Peter Ramos, as Senior Vice President, will take over operations of our affordable properties, and Renee Benevides, as a Vice President, will take over the operations of the conventional properties. David Bordelon will continue to oversee all accounting functions and financial reporting, but as Vice President, Weller will be able to also leverage his talents in other areas at the same time. Weller President John Vranich says, "I couldn't ask for a better team. Everyone promoted has earned these positions and shows their dedication to Weller on a daily basis. They are the best of the best, and I know we are going to accomplish amazing things." David Gates, EVP, agrees, "This group will bring out the best of our teams through their combined talents and experience. Moreover, they are a pleasure to work with. There is a true sense of working together because there is genuine trust and comradery there that you don't see in most companies. It's really special."

George Quay IV, Joe Emerson, Lori Krull, and Mike Oliveri will continue serving Weller Management® in strategic and advisory roles.

Weller Management® and Weller Workforce will continue to be a part of the Weller Residential and the Weller Family of Companies, with Leadership and support teams adopting just Weller for intra-office communications.

For additional company information, history and services, please visit www.wellermgt.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Dinin

Weller Management, Director of Marketing

O: 561.826.9022; C: 954.254.7992

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Weller Management

Related Links

http://www.wellermgt.com

