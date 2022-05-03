Weller Opens Denver Office to Grow Property Management Portfolio

Prior to joining Weller, both Sandoval and Ryan were most recently with Greystar, with Sandoval holding various leadership positions over the operations for third party clients and most recently Asset Management over Greystar west coast owned assets, while Ryan focused on lease up and marketing strategies in various roles for both owned and third-party clients. With over 28 years of combined multifamily experience working in various positions throughout their career, Sandoval and Ryan's credentials include a wide range of experience in all asset classes from garden style, midrise, high-rise, lease ups, student housing, and affordable housing. They have been responsible for more than 90 lease-ups and the repositioning of over 43k units.

As SVP of CO, Sandoval will report to President, John Vranich, and will work closely with Managing Partner, Joe Emerson, as they collectively execute Weller's growth strategy. Ryan will report directly to Sandoval.

"I could not be prouder of my team at Weller. The addition of Heather and Mel is testament to the fact that we are building a great culture in that top talent like theirs can take their career to the next level and execute for our clients. Over the past year, we have been working to establish ourselves in the market and I have no doubt that Heather and Mel will make Weller one of the top management firms to work with throughout the Mountain Region," said Joe Emerson, Managing Partner. John Vranich, President, added, "The strategic hiring of Heather and Mel will help Weller's business plan of growth in Colorado. I look forward to working with them on our mission of westward expansion."

"I believe I have found an amazing new home in Weller. I look forward to bringing my passion for leadership and recognized results driven experience in Colorado as an integral part of Weller's growth," said Sandoval. "My goal is to advance our presence with a clear approach that accelerates value for our clients and their assets now and into the future." Ryan added, "I have worked with Heather in my previous role, so to join her in this new capacity is beyond exciting for me. Having the entire team at Weller behind us gives us what we need to succeed for our clients."

Weller is a multifamily property management company with approximately 20,000+ units under management focused on real-time market trends throughout the Southeastern U.S., Texas, and Colorado. Since 2005, Weller has grown to be the leading boutique property management and real estate investment services company in the US.

Media Contact:

Jessica Dinin

Weller, Director of Marketing

o: 561.826.9022; c: 954.254.7992

e: [email protected]

SOURCE Weller Management