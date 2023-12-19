Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. Announces New Portfolio Manager to Join its Investment Team

News provided by

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management ("Wellesley"), an asset manager specializing in convertible bonds, is pleased to announce the recent addition of David Clott, CFA, to its Portfolio Management team. David will help manage Wellesley's line of convertible bond products and develop new products including a soon-to-be launched market neutral mutual fund.

A highly respected investment professional with 30 years of experience, David's convertible bond investing experience began in the mid 1990's as an analyst at Phoenix Investments.  David joined Aviva Investors in 1999 as a US convertible bond portfolio manager and in 2002 David founded the Aviva Investors Global Convertible Bond Strategy, launching a European based long only convertible mutual fund. In 2005 he founded the Morley (Aviva) Convertible Arbitrage hedge fund and in 2009 he founded the Aviva Investors Global Convertible Absolute Return fund.

David is well-versed in all aspects of convertible investing including convertible arbitrage. David holds a BS in Finance from Bryant University and an MS in Energy and Climate Policy from Johns Hopkins University.  He is a CFA holder.

"We are thrilled to have such a seasoned professional join our convertible bond team," said Michael Miller, President and Chief Investment Officer.  "David adds a wealth of experience and understanding of our niche convertible bond investing universe which will provide a great complement to our team."

Disclosures: 

The reader should not rely on this information for investment purposes. This information is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided. The value of an investment in convertible securities may decrease as well as increase.

For more information contact: 
Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.
100 Market Street, Suite 203
Portsmouth, NH 03801
[email protected]

About Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private funds. Managing assets of approximately $2 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies.

Additional information about the firm is available at www.wam.com

Press Contact
Lynn Munroe
845-548-1211

SOURCE Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

Also from this source

Forbes Announces America's Top RIA Firms for 2023: Wellesley Asset Management Ranked #19

Forbes Announces America's Top RIA Firms for 2023: Wellesley Asset Management Ranked #19

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. was ranked #19 on Forbes October 10th, 2023 list of America's Top RIA Firms*. R.J. Shook, Forbes Contributor, wrote, ...
Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc., a convertible bond investment advisory firm with about $2 billion in assets under management, announced today the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mutual Funds

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.