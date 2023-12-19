Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. Announces New Portfolio Manager to Join its Investment Team

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management ("Wellesley"), an asset manager specializing in convertible bonds, is pleased to announce the recent addition of David Clott, CFA, to its Portfolio Management team. David will help manage Wellesley's line of convertible bond products and develop new products including a soon-to-be launched market neutral mutual fund.

A highly respected investment professional with 30 years of experience, David's convertible bond investing experience began in the mid 1990's as an analyst at Phoenix Investments. David joined Aviva Investors in 1999 as a US convertible bond portfolio manager and in 2002 David founded the Aviva Investors Global Convertible Bond Strategy, launching a European based long only convertible mutual fund. In 2005 he founded the Morley (Aviva) Convertible Arbitrage hedge fund and in 2009 he founded the Aviva Investors Global Convertible Absolute Return fund.

David is well-versed in all aspects of convertible investing including convertible arbitrage. David holds a BS in Finance from Bryant University and an MS in Energy and Climate Policy from Johns Hopkins University. He is a CFA holder.

"We are thrilled to have such a seasoned professional join our convertible bond team," said Michael Miller, President and Chief Investment Officer. "David adds a wealth of experience and understanding of our niche convertible bond investing universe which will provide a great complement to our team."

The reader should not rely on this information for investment purposes. This information is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided. The value of an investment in convertible securities may decrease as well as increase.

About Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private funds. Managing assets of approximately $2 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies.

