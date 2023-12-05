Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office

News provided by

Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management, Inc., a convertible bond investment advisory firm with about $2 billion in assets under management, announced today the opening of a new office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Portsmouth office will be dedicated to supporting all aspects of Wellesley's growing investment advisory business and serve as Wellesley's principal office headquartering the firm's executive, portfolio management and trading teams.

Continue Reading
Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office
Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office

Wellesley's client service, relationship management, and operations teams will continue their presence in Massachusetts.

"We are excited to be moving to Portsmouth," said Michael Miller, President and Chief Investment Officer.  "The addition of the Portsmouth office gives our firm a collaborative hub for our investment professionals to help achieve our singular aim – maximize client investment outcomes."

Greg Miller, CPA, Founder, Chairman and CEO added, "Wellesley Asset Management has been providing clients with its convertible bond investment strategy for over thirty years. I am so pleased with the addition of a Portsmouth office as we look toward our next decade of growth in the investment industry."

Disclosures:

The reader should not rely on this information for investment purposes. This information is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided. The value of an investment in convertible securities may decrease as well as increase.

For more information contact:

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.
100 Market Street, Suite 203
Portsmouth, NH 03801 DB11162023-6-251
[email protected]

About Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and private funds. Managing assets of approximately $2 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies.

Additional information about the firm is available at www.wam.com

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe,
845-548-1211

SOURCE Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.