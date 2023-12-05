Wellesley Asset Management, Inc Opens Portsmouth, New Hampshire Office

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management, Inc., a convertible bond investment advisory firm with about $2 billion in assets under management, announced today the opening of a new office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Portsmouth office will be dedicated to supporting all aspects of Wellesley's growing investment advisory business and serve as Wellesley's principal office headquartering the firm's executive, portfolio management and trading teams.

Wellesley's client service, relationship management, and operations teams will continue their presence in Massachusetts.

"We are excited to be moving to Portsmouth," said Michael Miller, President and Chief Investment Officer. "The addition of the Portsmouth office gives our firm a collaborative hub for our investment professionals to help achieve our singular aim – maximize client investment outcomes."

Greg Miller, CPA, Founder, Chairman and CEO added, "Wellesley Asset Management has been providing clients with its convertible bond investment strategy for over thirty years. I am so pleased with the addition of a Portsmouth office as we look toward our next decade of growth in the investment industry."

Disclosures:

The reader should not rely on this information for investment purposes. This information is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided. The value of an investment in convertible securities may decrease as well as increase.

For more information contact:

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.

100 Market Street, Suite 203

Portsmouth, NH 03801 DB11162023-6-251

[email protected]

About Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and private funds. Managing assets of approximately $2 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies.

Additional information about the firm is available at www.wam.com

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe,

845-548-1211

SOURCE Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.