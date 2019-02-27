Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date Of 2019 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WEBK) today announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Wellesley Bank and its wholly-owned wealth management company, Wellesley Investment Partners, LLC, are subsidiaries of Wellesley Bancorp, Inc.

Wellesley Bank provides personal, customized, premier banking services to successful people, families, businesses and non-profit organizations. The Bank has six full-service banking offices in Wellesley, Newton and Boston. Wellesley Investment Partners, a subsidiary of Wellesley Bank, provides wealth management services to individuals and families, private foundations and endowments. Wellesley Bank has been serving the greater Boston area for over 106 years.

SOURCE Wellesley Bancorp, Inc.

