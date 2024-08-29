Wellesley Information Services Accelerates Global Community Support

Promotion of two executives to new roles to support members and partners

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (Wellesley) is pleased to announce two promotions as part of accelerating its global support of the enterprise technology community. The promotions include Annette Slunjski to the role of Global Chief Events Officer in addition to her role as CEO of APAC-based Mastering SAP and Mark Fried to the position of CEO of UK-Based ERP Today in addition to his role as Wellesley CFO.

These dual-role promotions are an extension of the Wellesley ethos of growth via real-world learning and execution.

As the new Global Chief Events Officer, Annette brings decades of experience in supporting and fostering the growth of global communities. By leveraging her expertise in marketing, product innovation, communications and management, Annette's new role will fuel greater community connection and learning opportunities across all events in the Wellesley family of brands that includes SAPinsider, Mastering SAP and ERP Today. She continues to directly lead and support the SAP community in APAC in her CEO - APAC role at Mastering SAP.

As the new CEO of ERP Today, Mark Fried's extensive experience in leadership and global growth, as well as his financial expertise is the perfect fit to lead the globalization of ERP Today's product offerings, while working closely with Wellesley Executive Management to fully integrate the brand into the broader Wellesley ecosystem.

"The promotion of Annette and Mark is the next step in Wellesley's commitment to globalize and drive community engagement for our members and partners. Each of their respective backgrounds brings a host of experiences that perfectly align with Wellesley's mission of leading the global discussion in the enterprise technology industry," said Jamie Bedard, Chief Executive Officer of Wellesley Information Services. "Under Annette and Mark's leadership, our events and ERP Today offerings will continue to innovate. Connecting and engaging the largest community of enterprise technology end-users and partners is the heart of the Wellesley offering, enhanced again with these promotions."

Wellesley is the producer of 12 must-attend events globally across its three brands: SAPinsider, MasteringSAP and ERP Today. Renowned for their community networking, engagement and education, the events attract nearly 7,000 participants annually.

Acquired by Wellesley in 2023, ERP Today is known as the independent voice of the enterprise technology sector and is trusted by the world's most influential CEOs and tech brands to deliver creative content that encourages its audience to think differently about the complex challenges of twenty-first century IT.

In a late 2021 acquisition, Wellesley added Mastering SAP to the portfolio that forms the largest and fastest-growing SAP membership group worldwide. Mastering SAP is a thriving community that has been providing brilliant content and unrivalled networking to SAP end-users in the ANZ and APAC region for over 27 years.

Wellesley is the fastest growing global operator of B2B enterprise technology communities, driving global conversation, education, and action that brings buyers & sellers together with a membership model that benefits the entire marketplace. With over 1.2M registered professionals from 50K+ companies and over 300 of the world's most innovative technology companies, Wellesley fosters community networking, educational opportunities, and vigorous member involvement by leveraging digital content, research, publications, and live events.

