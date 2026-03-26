Wellesley Information Services Appoints Jeremy Rueb as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (WIS), a leading events and digital media company serving the global enterprise technology community, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Rueb as Chief Marketing Officer.

Rueb brings more than two decades of experience in high-growth marketing, digital strategy, and demand generation to the leadership team. Most recently, he served as the senior marketing executive at Spiceworks Ziff Davis, where he revolutionized the marketing function, led the commercial portfolio. and oversaw Aberdeen Research and the events business, including the annual user conference, Spiceworld. His expertise aligning digital and event sales and marketing operations makes him uniquely qualified to lead WIS through its next phase of expansion.

"Jeremy is a visionary leader with a proven track record of transforming marketing organizations into revenue-generating engines," said Jamie Bedard, CEO at Wellesley. "As we continue to expand our digital platforms and global events, Jeremy's deep understanding of the technology buyer's journey will be instrumental in delivering even greater value to our community and partners."

In his new role, Rueb will oversee global marketing strategy, portfolio expansion, and the development of data-driven campaigns to support WIS's flagship brands, including SAPinsider and ERP Today. He will focus on enhancing the customer experience, expanding the company's digital footprint, and connecting enterprise technology professionals with the insights and audiences they need to succeed.

"I am thrilled to join Wellesley Information Services at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Jeremy Rueb. "WIS has long been a trusted resource for the SAP and enterprise tech communities. I look forward to working with this talented team to modernize our engagement strategies, deliver premium audience insights and launch innovative marketing solutions that empower our members and sponsors to thrive in an AI-driven digital economy."

Prior to joining WIS, Rueb also held leadership roles at Northstar Travel Media, where he was responsible for the launch of the digital solutions group, Studio360, and Foundry (fma IDG Communications), where he oversaw the global expansion and triple digit growth of the company's strategic marketing services business. He is a graduate of Westmont College and is a recognized thought leader in the technology marketing space.

Press inquiries should be directed to Kye Cousins at [email protected]

About Wellesley Information Services Wellesley Information Services (WIS) is a premier provider of events, research, and digital content for the global enterprise technology community. Through its flagship brand, SAPinsider, and a suite of digital media properties, WIS provides independent research, peer-to-peer networking, and expert-led education to help technology professionals optimize their investments and drive digital transformation.

SOURCE Wellesley Information Services