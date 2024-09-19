Wellesley Information Services Globalizes Content and Marketing

New hires continue growth of executive team with a focus on globalization

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Information Services (Wellesley) is pleased to announce two new hires as part of its emphasis on a comprehensive approach to reach and support the international enterprise technology community. The additions include Stephen Wellman to the role of Executive Editor & Publisher and Abbegayle Morrow to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Each of these additions will play a key role in unifying and globalizing content, messaging and branding across all three of the Wellesley Family of Brands that include SAPinsider, Mastering SAP and ERP Today.

As the new Executive Editor & Publisher, Stephen brings decades of experience in successfully transforming and shepherding media organizations into the 21st century through a digital first approach. By leveraging his experience in digital product innovation and content creation, Stephen's new role will bridge the gap between each of the Wellesley family of brands.

As the new Chief Marketing Officer of Wellesley, Abbegayle Morrow's extensive experience in marketing leadership and global outreach, as well as her events expertise is the perfect fit to lead the exponential growth of Wellesley's brands and products.

"The appointment of Stephen and Abbegayle is yet another step towards Wellesley's commitment to being the most influential, multi-prong platform for community engagement across our member and partner communities. Each of their respective backgrounds brings a host of expertise that closely align with Wellesley's promise of objectively leading the global discussion and connecting all members of the enterprise technology industry." said Jamie Bedard, Chief Executive Officer of Wellesley Information Services.

Wellesley is the parent company of renowned brands including SAPinsider, MasteringSAP and ERP Today, each celebrated for their individual abilities to connect their global communities. Together Stephen and Abbegayle will work to ensure that each individual brand continues to thrive while also bringing the best from all three together to educate and connect the worldwide community of enterprise technology.

About Wellesley Information Services

Wellesley is the fastest growing global operator of B2B enterprise technology communities, driving global conversation, education, and action that brings buyers & sellers together with a membership model that benefits the entire marketplace. With over 1.4M registered professionals from 50K+ companies and over 300 of the world's most innovative technology companies, Wellesley fosters community networking, educational opportunities, and vigorous member involvement by leveraging digital content, research, publications, and live events.

