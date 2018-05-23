WellEz Wins More Customers and Market Share Under Quorum Software

"We see two distinct cohorts among upstream operators. The first being established companies looking inwards and realizing they need to focus on execution and get out of the capital-intensive business of managing software. The second is PE-backed startups that have no appetite for a large IT installation but have the same usability requirements as established operators. Both groups have identified and adopted WellEz On Demand in record numbers," said James Morley, Director of Customer Success for Quorum.

"Quorum's investment in WellEz On Demand following the acquisition is allowing us to add substantial bandwidth to our product roadmap with multiple parallel development projects. We're very excited to start rolling these out to our customers in the near future," said Morley.

WellEz On Demand joins Quorum's cloud-based land, accounting and production management solutions to offer an integrated upstream suite that is proven, affordable and fast. It is the industry's only end-to-end solution for managing, operating and optimizing upstream oil and gas assets. Customers can implement a pre-packaged solution in weeks to reduce IT overhead and scale with their business needs quickly.

User Testimonials

"We knew we wanted a solution that could scale with our growing business and was easy-to-use for the guys in the field. WellEz On Demand helps us with both," Dan Wingerson , Director IT – Applications and Data Management, Alta Mesa Operating.

, Director IT – Applications and Data Management, Alta Mesa Operating. "The ability to access KPIs from any computer or device gives me all the data I need to run my crew right at my fingertips. WellEz On Demand is by far the best reporting software I have used in my career," Dan Graeve , Senior Completions Engineer, Felix Energy .

, Senior Completions Engineer, . "The implementation was super simple. It's a good product, and I wouldn't change it," Kyle Noyes , VP of Operations, Grenadier Energy.

"For the upstream market, the addition of WellEz On Demand to the Quorum product suite represents a natural extension of our capabilities. At Quorum, we started with a vision to offer an end-to-end platform, and it's incredibly satisfying to see that vision come to fruition with this evolutionary step unifying drilling operations with production and accounting," said Soroosh Seyhoon, Vice President at Quorum.

"No other vendor can provide this level of operational efficiency and value to the industry. Couple those realities and benefits with the fact that WellEz On Demand is built on a SaaS platform with a high-touch customer service model, and you have the footprint for the future," said Seyhoon.

About WellEz On Demand

WellEz On Demand has been helping E&P companies manage their drilling and completion operations with smarter technology, a better business model, and personal customer support for more than 15 years. The cloud-based reporting solution provides field and office users with easy-to-use tools to capture field cost and activity data, distribute daily reports, and analyze cost and operational performance.

Product Highlights

Field Data Capture : Enable field users with an easy-to-use interface for capturing drilling, completion, workover and facility information.

: Enable field users with an easy-to-use interface for capturing drilling, completion, workover and facility information. Well Analysis Reports : Distribute daily reports automatically, analyze trends, and drive better decision making in real time.

: Distribute daily reports automatically, analyze trends, and drive better decision making in real time. Wellbore Diagram : Generate wellbore diagrams from the field that evolve throughout the well lifecycle.

: Generate wellbore diagrams from the field that evolve throughout the well lifecycle. Well Files : Upload and share any file type from the rig site to the office such as HS&E documents, vendor contracts, and site photos.

: Upload and share any file type from the rig site to the office such as HS&E documents, vendor contracts, and site photos. Integration: Process daily XML feeds to automate data transfer between operational data and other in-house applications.

About Quorum Software

Quorum offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

