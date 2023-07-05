Wellful, Inc. Acquires Jenny Craig Brand, Expanding its Portfolio of Leading Health and Wellness Brands

News provided by

Wellful, Inc.

05 Jul, 2023, 10:04 ET

Jenny Craig To Return this Fall as a Direct-To-Consumer Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellful, Inc.® ("Wellful"), a premier direct-to-consumer, omni-channel health and wellness platform, announces the acquisition of the Jenny Craig brand. Wellful combines best-in-class e-commerce technology with scientifically formulated solutions to help consumers live happier and healthier lives across its portfolio of vitamin, supplement, and weight loss brands. Jenny Craig is expected to return this Fall with a convenient direct-to-consumer delivery model with the same delicious food and personalized coaching that millions of Jenny Craig customers have come to know and love.

"The Jenny Craig brand is a wonderful addition to Wellful's collection of proven health and wellness brands" said Brandon Adcock, CEO of Wellful, Inc. "Over the last 40 years, Jenny Craig has been committed to helping people lose weight and live healthier lives, and this acquisition not only reaffirms, but strengthens, that commitment. The Wellful platform is comprised of brands that help consumers achieve clinically validated outcomes. Simply put, consumers come to us to achieve their goals and they expect results. We couldn't be more excited to bring that same experience to past and future Jenny Craig customers."

While Wellful also owns Nutrisystem, one of the best known brands in proven weight loss, Jenny Craig will be managed separately as an independent brand within Wellful.

"More than ever before, consumers are demanding integrated, convenient, health & wellness solutions," continued Adcock. "Today's consumers simply expect products delivered quickly and easily to their door, and our e-commerce supply chain will enable us to deliver on that expectation. We will allow customers to access all the things that made Jenny Craig successful – the food, the structure, the program, the coaching – while providing access to our broader portfolio of health & wellness solutions to empower customers to live happier, healthier lives."

About Wellful

Wellful, Inc. is the premier direct-to-consumer and omnichannel health and wellness company that combines best-in-class technology with scientifically formulated solutions to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Wellful's portfolio of clinically studied wellness brands includes Peptiva, Instaflex, Nugenix, Super Beta Prostate, Dr. Sinatra, and Nutrisystem. Wellful, Inc. is a Kainos Capital portfolio company.

