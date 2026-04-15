WellGuard Assurance Appoints Ron Rowe as Chief Executive Officer

OMAHA, Neb., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellGuard Assurance, a Tennessee captive insurance organization within the VerraCare health care ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Ron Rowe as Chief Executive Officer. Effective May 1, 2026, Rowe will join WellGuard following his retirement from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Rowe brings more than 30 years of health care and insurance leadership experience to WellGuard Assurance, with a career spanning executive leadership, revenue growth, operations and enterprise strategy across the Blue Cross Blue Shield system and the broader health care industry.

"Ron is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a long track record of helping employers navigate health care complexity," said Alan W. Wilson, VerraCare Board Member. "His leadership, experience and passion for innovation make him an exceptional fit to lead WellGuard Assurance into its next phase of growth."

Rowe will retire from BCBSNE on Thursday, April 30 following an impactful tenure marked by strategic growth and strong employer and broker partnerships. During his leadership, BCBSNE secured several major employer accounts, including the University of Nebraska system, the State of Nebraska, First National Bank, CHI Health, Bryan Health and Pinnacle Bank.

Prior to joining BCBSNE, Rowe held senior leadership roles at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, with responsibilities across sales, marketing, underwriting, operations and information technology. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of six specialty hospitals, worked on health care reform initiatives during the Clinton Administration, and served eight years on active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

As CEO, Rowe will lead WellGuard Assurance, a captive insurance organization designed to help employers gain greater control, transparency and stability in managing health care costs. WellGuard operates as part of the VerraCare ecosystem and works in close partnership with Detego Health, which serves as the organization's third-party administrator.

Together, this integrated model aligns risk financing, benefit administration and care management, providing employers with a more flexible and sustainable approach to healthcare.

"My vision for WellGuard Assurance is simple and focused: helping employers address the affordability of health care," said Rowe. "I've spent my career working toward that goal, and the captive model creates a powerful new alternative that allows employers to take more control while managing risk more effectively."

Rowe said he is particularly excited about the opportunity to lead a captive organization built around innovation and partnership.

"I'm excited about the captive model and what it makes possible," said Rowe. "I've competed against captives for years and have seen what they can do. Being on this side, working directly with employers as a true partner and doing things differently is incredibly energizing."

Rowe emphasized that today's health care environment has created limited options for many employers, especially smaller and mid‑sized organizations.

"The employer health insurance market has become increasingly divided between fully insured and self-funded models," said Rowe. "Historically, smaller employers haven't been able to access the advantages of self-funding because of risk. The captive model gives those employers an opportunity to participate in a structure that was previously only available to much larger organizations."

He added that WellGuard's role within the VerraCare ecosystem further strengthens its ability to serve employers.

"What excites me about VerraCare is the specialized, ecosystem-based approach," Rowe said. "Each organization is focused on doing one thing exceptionally well, whether that's captive risk, benefit administration, or health care innovation, and then bringing those capabilities together to better serve employers."

For more information about WellGuard Assurance, visit WellGuardAssurance.com.

About WellGuard Assurance

WellGuard Assurance is a captive insurance organization under the VerraCare umbrella, purpose-built to help employers with three to 300 employees better manage health care risk, cost and performance. Through a collaborative ecosystem approach and a trusted partnership with Detego Health as its third-party administrator, WellGuard delivers flexible, transparent solutions designed for long term sustainability.

About VerraCare

VerraCare is a health care services organization that brings together a portfolio of specialized brands to help employers and individuals manage healthcare costs, risk, and outcomes. Its integrated ecosystem includes a third‑party administrator, a managing general agent, captive insurance solutions, and cost containment vehicles—such as pharmacy benefit optimization and imaging savings programs—along with a healthcare data analytics company that helps employers turn claims and utilization insights into action.

By aligning benefit administration, risk financing and care management, VerraCare empowers employers with greater control over their healthcare programs while expanding access to meaningful coverage options for individuals, improving the experience for members, providers, and partners.

About Detego Health

Detego Health® is a national third‑party administrator and level‑funded plan sponsor providing self‑funded and level‑funded plan administration and reporting. As the operational backbone of the VerraCare ecosystem, Detego Health is purpose‑built to operate independently on behalf of its clients and partners—delivering behind‑the‑scenes claims and benefit administration with a commitment to transparency, accessibility, and measurable impact. Detego Health supports smarter, more sustainable health care by enabling employers to focus on outcomes rather than complexity.

For media inquiries, please get in touch with Kirsten Smith, VP of Marketing at Detego Health: [email protected].

SOURCE WellGuard Assurance