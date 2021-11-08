Wellhead Equipment Market to Witness 36% Growth from North America| Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and get personalized report, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The rising oil and gas consumption is one of the key market drivers. The use of diesel and petrol has surged considerably in recent years due to fast-paced industrialization and urbanization, particularly, in the emerging economies. In addition, the consumption of fuel from China and India due to the growing demand for energy in the region will further accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, increasing oil rig count is another key factor likely to influence the market positively during the next few years. Thus, the rising oil rig count will further accelerate the demand for wellhead components during the next few years. However, factors such as environmental risks, and strict government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The wellhead equipment market report is segmented by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada will be the key markets for wellhead equipment in North America. In terms of application, the onshore wells will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aker Solutions ASA



Baker Hughes Co.



Dril-Quip Inc.



Forum Energy Technologies Inc.



Nabors Industries Ltd.



To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Drilling Rig Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subsea Production Systems Market by Equipment Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wellhead Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 0.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (5.98) Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Russian Federation, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oil States International, Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, and Wellhead Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

