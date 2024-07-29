Wellhouse Luxury Saunas Introduces Exclusive Sauna Designs to The Hamptons with their newest partner, Michael Del Piero

Wellhouse curates the finest materials and technology creating an iconic focal point for your backyard. Their newest design: The PepperCube with Heritage Classic interior incorporates a modern minimalist design on the exterior with hundreds of handmade wood tiles on the interior, reimagining the backyard sauna.

"We set out to create a new category of luxury saunas; one driven by materials and elevated design principles that has never been done before." Our clients want all of the health benefits of heat soaking in a design that matches the finishes and quality throughout the rest of their home," said Wellhouse co-founder Bliss Baker.

The Limited-Edition Heritage Classic tile interior, designed exclusively for The Hamptons, comes in all Wellhouse's standard exterior options; The SugarCube, The PepperCube, The ShadowCube and The IceCube.

"I am excited to introduce Wellhouse Luxury Saunas to my clients in the Hamptons," said Michael Del Piero. "Their commitment to quality and innovation in sauna design aligns perfectly with the luxurious environments I strive to create."

See for yourself what a sauna should be at 372 Montalk Hwy., Wainscott N.Y.

About Wellhouse Luxury Saunas:

Wellhouse Luxury Saunas is THE Luxury Sauna Company in North America. Each unique design is created, crafted and curated to become an iconic focal point in your backyard. They engineer luxury saunas with exquisitely designed details and the best sauna heaters in the world.

About Michael Del Piero:

Michael Del Piero is a distinguished interior designer known for her distinctive style and meticulous attention to detail. With a portfolio spanning luxury residences and commercial projects in Chicago, New York, The Hamptons and beyond, Michael Del Piero brings a refined aesthetic and unparalleled expertise to each design endeavor.

