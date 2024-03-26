Wellife Factory Showcases Variety of Premium Outdoor Heaters and Firepits at NHS 2024

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellife Factory, a professional manufacturer of gas products such as outdoor heaters, indoor heaters, and fire pits, is excited to be showcasing its latest outdoor heater and fire pit offerings at this year's National Hardware Show (NHS). The brand's top products will be displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth W3459 (March 26-28, 2024).

Details on Wellife Factory's showcased products can be found below:

Firepits

Among the showcased products is Wellife Factory's 25-inch Smokeless Firepit. Its hollowed-out design allows for sufficient oxygen intake and less ash overall. The efficiency is unmatched with a sleek curved design so the wood stays in place while burning. Additionally, Wellife's 28-inch Steel Gas Firepit features a flat table and slat base, with luxurious lava rock at the center.

Outdoor Heaters

Another must-see at the Wellife booth is the Deluxe Round Flame Heater. This outdoor heater has a simplistic design that is pre-assembled for quick use. To showcase a different type of outdoor heater they offer, Wellife will also be featuring its Standing Propane Patio Heater. This outdoor essential is a tried and true addition to any outdoor space, offering rapid heating, flame out protection, dumping protection, and more.

"Wellife Factory has been attending NHS for over a decade, and this year we are thrilled to be showcasing the latest and greatest in outdoor heating essentials," said Ben Wang, General Manager, Wellife Factory. "Our vision is to become the lead designer and manufacturer of outdoor products and, as we enter another year at NHS, we are grateful to be able to exhibit our products and help shape this category's future."

About Wellife Factory

Changzhou Wellife Furnace Co., Ltd was established in 1993, specializing in making gas products for indoor and outdoor use. All products are certified by CSA, ETL, Norm, AGA, SAI Global, CE, and SARBS. We have customers from across the world including the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, South Africa, and New Zealand.

