Welling Auto Parts' First Product Rolls Off the Line at Mexico Facility

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welling Auto Parts has launched production at its new Monterrey facility. The first thermal management product has rolled off the line, marking the establishment of a local manufacturing and service hub for North American and global new energy vehicle customers. Built in just seven months (from April to November 2025), the new facility further advances Welling Auto Parts' overseas expansion strategy.

Founded in 2018, Welling Auto Parts aims to be a leading supplier of core new energy vehicle components globally.

SOURCE Welling Auto Parts