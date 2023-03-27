Wellington Counseling Group Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of Wellington Counseling Group (WCG), a multi-specialty psychotherapy provider group with two locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and a third opening in June.

Founded by Dr. David Rakofsky, a licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience, (WCG) provides a wide range of mental health services, known best for its work with clients of all ages, as well as for providing psychological assessments that offer flexibility and utility for many applications.

In addition to his work at (WCG), Dr. Rakofsky trains the next generation of psychologists and master's level psychotherapists. He has consulted within many varied segments of the community, including law enforcement, academia, and immigration and civil rights law.

When asked about the partnership with ARC Health, Dr. Rakofsky stated, "The choice to partner with ARC Health came down to their ability to bring scale to a profession and industry with increasingly tighter margins, year after year, while maintaining the promise of excellence by recruiting so selectively for inclusion in their national platform of partner groups. I came in with knowledge of many of the existing practices in partnership already, and learning of their positive experiences was pivotal in my desire to partner with a group that--while new on the mental health scene--comes out of a decades-long legacy of success under Thurston Group, whose track record speaks volumes."

" WCG is committed to providing high-quality mental health services to all clients, and the partnership with ARC Health will allow the practice to expand its reach and impact throughout the Chicago metroplex," stated Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

ARC Health

Wellington Counseling Group

Thurston Group

Contact:

Leigh LeGare

[email protected]

SOURCE ARC Health