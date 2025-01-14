WELLINGTON LIFESTYLE PARTNERS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP, ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY'S FOUNDER PROGRAM

Jeff Skoll and Michael Smith provide expanded capital base as company launches private residential club community with David McLay Kidd as Golf Amenity Designer, Workshop/APD as Lead Architect

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP), the Wellington-based real estate development and hospitality company, has expanded its partnership as its portfolio grows to include Wellington International Equestrian Showgrounds and operations, and The Wellington, its new private residential club community developed by NEXUS Luxury Collection.

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Jeff Skoll, a current WLP shareholder along with Mark Bellissimo, Marsha Dammerman, Lisa Lourie, Roger Smith and NEXUS, has made another significant investment in the company. Skoll was the first President of eBay and now has a portfolio of philanthropic and commercial enterprises including the Skoll Foundation, Participant and the Capricorn Investment Group which has stakes in Monumental Sports (NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics). While he is a new resident of Palm Beach, Skoll has become an active horse owner in support of Olympic-caliber riders in Wellington.

WLP also welcomes long-time Wellington resident and equestrian Michael Smith as a new shareholder. Smith is a retired businessman, amateur rider and a prominent owner of several horses competing with McLain Ward at the highest levels of the sport. Previously he ran Valley Proteins, Inc., then the second largest independent rendering operation in the U.S, and was the president of the Upperville Colt and Horse Show where he introduced the 4 Star FEI classes and the Hunter Derby to the show. He also serves as a trustee for the United States Equestrian Teams (USET) Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our existing and new shareholders as we invest broadly in the Village, creating The Wellington club community with NEXUS and expanding the showgrounds," stated Bellissimo. "Ensuring Wellington is the quality standard for equestrian living is our goal."

The additional capital comes as the company launches The Wellington, the new 400-acre luxury residential club community featuring 253 residences along with championship golf and an array of sporting and wellness amenities.

The Wellington's real estate offerings include five distinct types of residences: custom estate homes, equestrian villas, townhomes, luxury condominiums and four-acre equestrian farm estates.

The community's golf course and golf amenities are being designed by renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd of DMK Golf Design, known for his work at Bandon Dunes, Mammoth Dunes and Fancourt, and the community's master plan and core amenities are being designed by noted architecture and design firm Workshop/APD. The New York-based firm's award-winning portfolio includes amenity-rich developments, hotels and restaurants, and luxury residences in destinations around the world including Palm Beach, the Hamptons, Aspen, and NEXUS' luxury resort community of Albany in The Bahamas.

WLP will be launching a Founder's program this month, inviting the first families interested in joining the club community and establishing a home in The Wellington, and will be staggering the release of its real estate offerings.

In addition to The Wellington, the company's Village of Wellington portfolio includes The Wanderers Club, other land holdings, and now Wellington International, the showgrounds venue home to the Winter Equestrian Festival and Annual Series horse shows.

"Speaking for all the shareholders, we are committed to Wellington long-term and creating assets here of the highest quality," concluded Skoll. "The Wellington will be a world-class lifestyle community within Palm Beach County and will enhance Wellington's position as the premier horse sport community in the world."

About Wellington Lifestyle Partners

Wellington Lifestyle Partners is a real estate development and hospitality company committed to ensuring the community of Wellington, Fla. remains the ultimate and premier equestrian lifestyle destination. Backed by Mark Bellissimo, Jeff Skoll, Lisa Lourie, Roger and Jennifer Smith, Marsha Dammerman, Michael Smith, and NEXUS Luxury Collection, which includes Tavistock Group's Joe Lewis, Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake and Ernie Els, the company's portfolio includes The Wellington, the 400-acre private residential club community; The Wanderers Club, a casual, multi-generational private golf and country club; Wellington International, the iconic equestrian venue home to the 13-week Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) and the 28-week Annual Series horse shows; and an 18-acre commercial marketplace, subject to approval, featuring a luxury boutique hotel, shops, residences, and restaurants. For more information on Wellington Lifestyle Partners, visit www.wlpfl.com.

About The Wellington

The Wellington is a new, private residential club community in the heart of Palm Beach County in Wellington, Florida spanning more than 400 acres. Celebrating the best in architecture and design, sports and wellness, casual luxury and landscape, The Wellington will feature 253 luxury private residences designed by some of the world's leading architects and an array of world-class amenities including championship golf designed by renowned architect David McLay Kidd. Award-winning architect Workshop/APD will lead the design of the community's master plan and amenities and collaborate with top residential architects on the bespoke residences, starting at $6 million. The Wellington is part of the Wellington Lifestyle Partners portfolio and is being developed by international real estate development and hospitality management company NEXUS Luxury Collection. For more information, visit www.thewellington.com.

About NEXUS Luxury Collection

NEXUS Luxury Collection is an international hospitality real estate development and asset management company which develops, operates, manages, and invests in assets that complement the interests and strengths of its partners – private investor Joe Lewis, golfing great Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, and actor and musician Justin Timberlake. The company includes properties, clubs and experiences around the world including the luxury resort community of Albany in The Bahamas; the private members clubs of NEXUS Club New York in lower Manhattan and NEXUS Club London in South Kensington; the private residential club community of The Wellington in Wellington, Fla. in Palm Beach County; the modern-day club of NEXUS Club at Baha Mar; the entertainment concept of T-Squared Social in New York City; the NEXUS Cup hosted by Tiger Woods; the PGA TOUR's Hero World Challenge and The Sanctuary Recording Studio, among other assets. For more information on this new community or other NEXUS properties, please visit www.nexusluxco.com.

