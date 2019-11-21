Wellington Management, One of the World's Largest Independent Investment Management Firms, Partners With Artivest to Meet Growing Advisor Demand

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington Management, a $1.1 trillion global asset manager, has chosen Artivest's open-architecture digital platform to help provide financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors access to its alternative strategies.

"At Wellington, we are dedicated to using our specialized investment management expertise and skillset to help our clients surpass their goals," said Chris Kirk, CFA, President of Wellington Alternative Investments. "We're looking forward to partnering with Artivest to expand the current distribution of our alternatives strategies to a broader group of qualified high-net-worth investors and the advisors who serve them."

Wellington is the latest investment manager to expand how it currently provides advisor access to its private alternative investment programs through the Artivest Open Network, joining other best-in-class managers including Eaton Vance, EJF Capital, KKR, Bain Capital Credit, and LaSalle Investment Management.

"We were attracted to Wellington's specialist structure, as well as their robust central research function," said Matt Osborne, Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "This compelling combination makes Wellington a welcome addition to the Artivest Open Network – and a formidable partner for advisors and HNW investors seeking to uncover unseen sources of alpha or mitigate risk through alternatives."

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Wellington Management

Tracing its history to 1928, Wellington Management is one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted advisor to over 2,200 institutional and private clients located in more than 60 countries and managing over USD 1.1 trillion of assets.

Wellington offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets. The firm's only business is investment management and its mission is to exceed the investment objectives and service expectations of its clients worldwide. Wellington's solutions draw on a robust body of proprietary research and a collaborative culture that encourages independent thought and healthy debate.

