WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Standfirst: Welllife, a Flu home test in addition to COVID-19

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WELLlife, a leading innovator in medical diagnostic and testing solutions, is increasing accessibility to respiratory illness testing this flu season. The WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test will be on sale for $22.98/box during the Amazon Prime Day event, from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9.

The WELLlife home test offers a fast, reliable way to detect Flu A/Flu B as well as COVID-19—three common respiratory illnesses with overlapping symptoms but requiring different treatments. Authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the WELLlife Home Test is available without a prescription both online and in stores.

Clearer answers for informed decisions

Previously, testing for Flu could only be conducted by healthcare professionals in clinical settings. During peak seasons, long waits at the doctor's office can lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

WELLlife closes this gap by offering the FDA-Emergency Use Authorized, at-home test that can detect both Flu strains (A and B) alongside SARS-CoV-2. If you're experiencing cold-like symptoms, our test can help identify it's a Flu or COVID. This at-home option provides fast results and eliminates the need to visit healthcare facilities, reducing the risk of spreading virus in public spaces and helping to start treatment sooner.

A trusted choice for dependable results

With a single nasal swab, the WELLlife home test provides accurate results in just 10 minutes. It offers industry-leading accuracy, which was clinically proven to exceed FDA's criteria.

Easy testing at home

Avoid the stress of scheduling doctor's appointments or visiting the clinic. The WELLlife home test is easy to use for nearly everyone, including the elderly and parents with young children. With clear, simple instructions and non-intrusive procedures, the test can be easily conducted at home.

Backed by quality

With over 30 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of medical diagnostic products, WELLlife applies rigorous quality standards across its entire supply chain, which ensures consistent quality and supply reliability, even during periods of high demand.

Availability

The WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test is available in multiple pack size options on Amazon.com and welllifebio.com, tailored for your needs.

About WELLlife

WELLlife is a leading brand of rapid testing products from Wondfo USA CO., Ltd. We're all about making health tests easy, fast, and hassle-free with our user-friendly test kits, putting reliable testing right at your fingertips. Backed by over 30 years of medical diagnostics expertise, a solid quality management system, and innovative R&D, WELLlife offers ease-to-use testing solutions you can count on. Welllife, A Flu test and more!

