WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test on Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock up your family's medicine cabinet this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. WELLlife, a leading innovator in medical diagnostic and testing solutions, is increasing accessibility to respiratory illness testing in preparation for the year-end holidays. Between Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, The two-pack WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test will be on sale for $22.98/box on Amazon.com.

Authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the WELLlife Home Test can be easily conducted at home. It's available without a prescription online and in stores.

"As we head into the holiday season, a simple antigen test before meeting family or friends can make a world of difference," said Elaine Zhang, Vice President of Strategic Marketing from Wondfo USA. "Testing isn't just about personal peace of mind; it's a responsibility to those around us—especially seniors, young children, and others who may be more vulnerable. By identifying cases early, we can curb the spread and ensure that our gatherings are filled with warmth and safety."

Test for flu and COVID at home before celebrating

Winter holidays are best spent with family and friends, but it's important to help keep them safe from the flu—especially children and those with weakened immune systems.

In the past, testing for influenza was available only through healthcare professionals in clinical settings, where long waits during peak flu season could delay diagnosis and treatment.

WELLlife's home test now closes this gap by offering detection of both influenza strains (A and B) alongside SARS-CoV-2 in just 10 minutes. Unlike most rapid tests that focus only on COVID-19, WELLlife's product adds FLU testing for greater convenience. It eliminates the need to visit healthcare facilities, lowering the risk of spreading these viruses in public and helping people start recovery sooner.

A trusted choice for dependable results

The WELLlife home test provides accurate with a single nasal swab in just 10 minutes.It offers industry-leading accuracy, which was clinically proven to exceed FDA's criteria.

Easy testing at home

Avoid the stress of scheduling doctor's appointments or visiting the clinic. The WELLlife home test is easy to use for nearly everyone, including the elderly and parents with young children. With clear, simple instructions and non-intrusive procedures, the test can be easily conducted at home. The results are clearly displayed in the large viewing window on the testing panel.

Backed by quality

With 15 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of medical diagnostic products, WELLlife applies rigorous quality standards across its entire supply chain. Unlike many competitors, WELLlife manages the production of its test kits. This ensures consistent quality and supply reliability, even during periods of high demand.

Availability

The WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test is available in multiple pack size options on Amazon.com.

About WELLlife

WELLlife is a leading brand of rapid testing products from Wondfo USA CO., Ltd. We're all about making health tests easy, fast, and hassle-free with our user-friendly test kits, putting reliable testing right at your fingertips. Backed by over 30 years of medical diagnostics expertise, a solid quality management system, and innovative R&D, WELLlife offers ease-to-use testing solutions you can count on. Welllife, A FLU test and more!

Media contact

Cecilia Qian

[email protected]

SOURCE WELLlife