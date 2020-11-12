WellLife Network Named by Newsday as 2020 Top Workplace on Long Island

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellLife Network earned a 2020 Top Workplaces honor from Newsday in the mid-sized company category of Long Island health care providers. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects, including workplace culture, alignment, execution, and connection.

WellLife Network Supports a Culture of Employee Engagement

"Earning the Top Workplace award makes everyone at WellLife very proud," said Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network. "We are so gratified that this top honor is the result of our Long Island employees' opinions about our workplace culture. During the extreme challenges of COVID-19, our staff members continue to provide high-quality, compassionate, and person-centered services."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, LLC. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

Glenn Holt, LMSW, a Long Island program director, remarked, "Working for WellLife Network is like working for an extended family. The management takes a true interest in its staff. They are ethical, respectful, and appreciative of our hard work and commitment."

Investment in Staff Makes the Difference

WellLife Network stands out as a company that builds a culture of caring, commitment, and extraordinary generosity towards its employees and the broader community. Ratings also took into account WellLife Network's employee benefits, community involvement, caring relationships among staff, exceptional investment in employee development, encouragement of work/life balance, innovative leadership initiatives, family-friendly options, special programs recognizing veterans, and more.

"We are committed to continuing our investment in staff, their training, and well-being," said Aldkida Jones, Vice President of Human Resources. "WellLife Network is a great place to work and develop a career. We foster caring relationships among people, and that helps us to be more effective in changing the lives of the more than 25,000 individuals and families we serve each year."

About WellLife Network

WellLife Network, a health and human services non-profit, offers its broad array of services throughout New York City and Long Island. It provides services to adults and children with mental illness and intellectual/ developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from sexual trauma and mental health challenges; offers substance use recovery and prevention services, and trains and finds employment opportunities for individuals seeking to reenter the workforce. WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York.

