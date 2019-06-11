WellLife Network Named One of Forbes' 'America's Best Employers - 2019'

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellLifeNetwork, the Queens-based, New York health and human services non-profit, has been named in the inaugural Forbes list of America's Best-New York State Employers 2019.

This ranking reflects the compassion and authentic generosity shared by employees and the partners of WellLife Network. Only 146 companies were selected from New York State to represent the best of 22 business sectors. Sixteen of the organizations named were from the Healthcare and Social Services Sector, including WellLife Network.

Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network stated, "We are elated to share our ranking with 15 other well-respected New York organizations such as NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, NYU Langone Health, Northwell Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Health Systems and the American Red Cross."

Some 80,000 employees across the U.S. were polled, as well as corporate partners. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

WellLife Network, the Queens-based, New York human services non-profit, offers its broad network of services throughout New York and Long Island. It provides services to adults and children with mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from sexual trauma and mental health challenges; offers addiction recovery and prevention services and trains and finds employment opportunities for veterans. WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York.

WellLife Network's Culture Makes the Difference

WellLife Network stands out as a company that builds a culture of caring, commitment and extraordinary generosity towards its employees and the larger community. Ratings also took into account WellLife Network's employee benefits, community involvement, caring relationships among staff, exceptional investment in employee development, encouragement of work/life balance, innovative leadership initiatives, family-friendly options, special programs recognizing veterans and more.

"We are committed to continuing our investment in staff, their training and well-being," said Sherry Tucker. "WellLife Network is a great place to work and develop a career. We foster caring relationships among people and that helps us to be more effective in changing the lives of the more than 25,000 individuals and families we serve each year."

Media Contact:

Marvin Sperling

Phone: 718.734.8638

Email: Marvin.Sperling@WellLifeNetwork.org

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

WellLife Network

Join Our Team

SOURCE WellLife Network, Inc.