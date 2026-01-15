WellLink Health Alliance Expands Membership Eligibility, Reflecting Strong Organizational Growth and Momentum

WellLink Health Alliance announced an expanded, affordable membership model, reflecting strong organizational growth and opening new opportunities for organizations to collaborate, innovate, and drive community impact.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a period of continued growth, expanding partnerships, and increasing influence, WellLink Health Alliance today announced the expansion of its association membership model, welcoming a broader range of organizations committed to advancing health, well-being, and community impact.

The expanded membership structure reflects WellLink's evolution as a dynamic, cross-sector convener that brings together healthcare providers, community organizations, innovators, and leaders to address today's most complex challenges. Previously focused primarily on hospitals and health systems, WellLink now offers new membership categories that open the door to allied health organizations, educational and nonprofit institutions, associate organizations such as professional service firms and technology companies, and individuals.

The new membership model also introduces an intentionally affordable dues structure, designed to meet uncommon times with an uncommon approach. By lowering barriers to entry, WellLink is ensuring that more organizations can access tools, insights, and opportunities for collaboration and networking that quickly offset the cost of membership, while allowing resources to flow where they matter most: back into provider operations and community impact.

"This expansion is both a reflection of WellLink's growth and a catalyst for what comes next," said Brian Lane, president & CEO of WellLink. "As our impact has grown, so has interest from organizations across the continuum of care and community. Expanding membership allows us to bring more voices to the table and accelerate the work we are doing together."

Under Lane's leadership, WellLink has strengthened its role as a trusted connector, linking organizations to data, advocacy, purchasing power, innovation, and one another. The expanded membership model responds to increasing demand from organizations seeking to align with WellLink's mission and be part of a growing network driving meaningful change.

Membership in WellLink Health Alliance provides access to margin-enhancing tools and analytics; policy influence at the national, state, and local levels; opportunities for collaboration across sectors; and visibility as a leader shaping the future of healthcare and community well-being. Membership is designed to deliver value not only financially, but strategically and reputationally.

"For many organizations, membership in WellLink pays for itself," said Daniel Lettenberger-Klein, executive director of WellLink Health Alliance. "More importantly, it connects them to a thriving ecosystem that is growing, innovating, and making measurable progress. Organizations nationwide want to be part of work that makes a difference in their communities, and that's what this expansion offers."

The expanded model offers tailored benefits for each membership category. Hospitals and health systems gain access to regional health data for benchmarking and strategy, along with advocacy and innovation opportunities. Allied health organizations benefit from margin-enhancing tools as well as deeper integration with healthcare networks and referral pathways. Educational and charitable organizations gain research and workforce pipeline opportunities, while associate and individual members gain access to leadership, collaboration, and market visibility aligned with WellLink's innovation and impact agenda.

Among the first organizations to join WellLink Health Alliance under the expanded membership model is YMCA of Greater Cleveland, reflecting growing interest from community-based organizations committed to improving health and well-being.

"Joining WellLink Health Alliance is an exciting step for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland," said Timothy Hilk, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. "WellLink's expanded membership model creates meaningful opportunities for collaboration across healthcare and community organizations, and we look forward to working together to improve health outcomes and strengthen our region."

The new membership opportunity reflects WellLink's broader growth as an organization. In addition to Health Alliance membership, organizations have the opportunity to engage with WellLink through the rapidly growing WellLink Group Purchasing, which is free to join and delivers proven cost savings, operational efficiencies, and access to a nationwide purchasing network, serving more than 28,500 member locations nationwide. Together, these offerings demonstrate WellLink's expanding impact and provide multiple pathways for organizations to connect with and benefit from the WellLink ecosystem.

Organizations are encouraged to explore membership options and join WellLink as it continues to grow its reach, deepen its impact, and link together partners who are shaping the future of health and community well-being.

To learn more about membership benefits or apply, visit WellLinkCommunity.com.

About WellLink

Incorporated in 1916, WellLink has a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association. Convening 37 hospitals and healthcare organizations with community partners across 10 counties in Northeast Ohio, WellLink is committed to advancing total well-being by connecting people, organizations, and resources across the healthcare, economic, and social sectors. Formerly known as The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Group Purchasing, WellLink brings together advocacy, education, group purchasing, and community impact under one unified mission. With a legacy of more than a century, WellLink continues to serve hospitals, businesses, and communities through innovative solutions that promote better health, greater opportunity, and stronger, more connected systems of care. Learn more at www.WellLinkCommunity.com.

