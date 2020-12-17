Wellness 4 Humanity Announces Plans to Roll Out First COVID-19 Home Test Kit Vending Machines in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness 4 Humanity , a social enterprise whose mission is to provide easier access to highly accurate COVID-19 infection and antibody testing, announced today that it plans to roll out the country's first vending machines to offer COVID-19 home test kits. The vending machines – which will dispense EUA-authorized rapid antigen and RT-PCR saliva tests – will soon be available in major cities across the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Dallas.

"These vending machines are a significant milestone in helping to provide Americans with easier access to fast, highly accurate COVID-19 testing. We've seen similar vending machines placed in highly populated, highly trafficked areas of Hong Kong and the United Kingdom to help contain the spread of the virus and, given the surge in cases the U.S. is currently experiencing, we hope to roll out our vending machines as soon as possible," said Lian Nguyen Pham, CEO and co-founder of Wellness 4 Humanity. "Automated testing is a convenient and safe way to test for COVID-19 in the comfort of your own home for one or multiple members of your household."

Wellness 4 Humanity's COVID-19 home test kit vending machines will offer two tests, both available through contactless purchase and payment on a mobile device. The TRUSTPASS Rapid Antigen At-Home Test Kit provides results in just 15 minutes, with no shipping or lab work required, and has 97.4% accuracy and 100% specificity, meaning false negatives are unlikely. The At-Home Saliva RT-PCR Test is simply done through a saliva collection rather than through the invasive and uncomfortable nasopharyngeal "brain scraping" swabs and sent to a partner lab using a prepaid FedEx shipping label. Customers receive their results from the saliva RT-PCR test within 48 hours with 99% accuracy. Results are sent to customers via TRUSTPASS™ , an app through which Wellness 4 Humanity issues test results and declares someone "COVID-19 safe."

Wellness 4 Humanity's COVID-19 testing kit vending machines were developed in partnership with San Francisco-based Swyft, Inc. , a software and technology services company that sells, manages, and/or operates unattended retail solutions for retailers and brands. Earlier this year, Swyft, Inc., partnered with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to place PPE-dispensing vending machines in 10 subway stations throughout the city. Other major clients of Swyft, Inc., include CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, and Best Buy.

