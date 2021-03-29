Wellness 4 Humanity Announces Relocation and Expansion of Honolulu Testing Site

HOUSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness 4 Humanity , a social enterprise whose mission is to provide easier access to fast, highly accurate COVID-19 testing, announced today that its Honolulu testing site will be relocating on March 31 to the Ala Moana Medical Building at 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #312; located on the first floor with Bank of Hawaii. Dr. Aaries T. Oda, DC of HEC Medical Clinic, has been operating the site since its debut in July of 2020 and will continue to offer rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests for locals, travelers and corporate offices in Honolulu. This location marks Wellness 4 Humanity's sixth testing site nationwide.

"Given the spring break holiday season, the island has seen a boost in both trans-Pacific and interisland travelers, which is fantastic as it means many people are willing to comply with the state of Hawai'i Safe Travels program," said Dr. Aaries T. Oda, DC owner of Wellness 4 Humanity Honolulu. "Through our safe and effective testing options, we're extremely proud to be part of this multi-layered approach in order to do our part and help to combat the spread of COVID-19. Our new office is larger so that we can meet the demand to serve additional guests along with being a more convenient location overall, as it's right next door to the popular Ala Moana Shopping Mall. Each member of our staff is well-versed on the island's restrictions and we're eager to provide a personalized experience to ensure everyone can enjoy the beauty that Honolulu has to offer."

Wellness 4 Humanity Honolulu offers four options for COVID-19 testing:

Rapid Antigen Test ($169) – Provides results in just 15 minutes with 97.4% accuracy and 100% specificity. No shipping or lab work required.

– Provides results in just 15 minutes with 97.4% accuracy and 100% specificity. No shipping or lab work required. Rapid Antibody Test ($99) – Provides results in 10 minutes with Specificity: IgG 97.5%; IgM 100%; Combined 97.5%. No shipping or lab work required.

– Provides results in 10 minutes with Specificity: IgG 97.5%; IgM 100%; Combined 97.5%. No shipping or lab work required. RT-PCR Mid Nasal Swab ($199) – This test is approved for inter-island and international travel. Provides results in 24 hours or less with 99% accuracy.

– This test is approved for inter-island and international travel. Provides results in 24 hours or less with 99% accuracy. RT-PCR Saliva RT-PCR ($199) – Provides results in 72 hours with 98.4% accuracy. Non-invasive and used for international travel.

Clients will be able to select their preferred test when making their appointment online at https://w4humanity.com/pages/honolulu, or they can speak with staff when they arrive onsite to help them determine the most appropriate test. For clients with health insurance, Wellness 4 Humanity has partnered with Reimbursify to automate the claim-filing process and reimbursement so that the test ends up being a no cost test to the individual. There will be a self-pay option for those without health insurance.

Additionally, Wellness 4 Humanity offers customized testing services on a larger scale for corporate solutions. This preventative approach has already resulted in local partnerships with Sony Pictures and Seven Bucks Productions, a multi-platform production company co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, among others.

Wellness 4 Humanity in Honolulu will be open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Follow Wellness 4 Humanity Honolulu on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity was created by a group of science- and medical-focused social entrepreneurs who saw a huge opportunity to use their knowledge and resources to do their part to help protect communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellness 4 Humanity is supported by a medical advisory board led by National Medical Director Dr. Vian Nguyen, a board-certified physician.

Wellness 4 Humanity is proud to partner with corporations such as Marriott, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Zappos, CVS Pharmacy, and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as major entertainment studios and recording artists, private companies, professional sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks, and more, to conduct testing for their employees and clients.

In addition to COVID-19 at-home testing kits available for purchase online, Wellness 4 Humanity has several in-person testing sites in New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Honolulu, and San Jose, California, with future locations slated to open in Washington, D.C., Miami, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Wellness 4 Humanity also partnered with Swyft, Inc., to dispense at-home test kits via automated, contactless vending machines that will be located across the U.S. in airports, subway stations, hotels, music and entertainment venues, university and college campuses, grocery stores, shopping malls, and more.

For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity and its locations, visit www.w4humanity.com.

