NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness and Medical Voyages (WMV) Media is launching a new suite of tools on Global Wellness Day, June 9, 2018. According to Ed Tyler, Founder and CEO, "Our goal is to align these industries and offer a unified voice to both the B2B community and the consumer. Wellness Travel and Medical Tourism are growing faster than the entire travel industry. Wellness has in fact grown to impact every aspect of travel, and more tourists are now demanding an element of wellness to be incorporated into their travels and holidays. Travel companies now specialize in curating and booking health and wellness retreats for clients. The global medical tourism market was valued at USD 15.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. This is the right time to enter the market."

Wellness and Medical Voyages Media, LLC Selects Global Wellness Day to Launch New Platform Reaching Consumers and Brands in the Wellness and Medical Tourism Space

The need for a single source to deliver information and trends including Wellness, Travel, Beauty & Anti-aging, Healing Journeys, Medical Tourism and Global Patient Services has never been greater. Wellness and Medical Voyages editorial team will deliver news, interviews, case studies, research, new products, systems, services and trends through our newsletters, digital and print magazine, email campaigns and website. All automatically readable on every device, readers no longer will need to zoom, pinch or squint in order to read content. Customers using the WMV platform are guaranteed leads using the more than 200,000 targeted contact database, all opt-in emails that can then be put into a client WMV account for engagement via a drip email campaign.

Tyler states, "Our goal is for Wellness and Medical Voyages Media Group to be the preeminent go-to source for Corporate Retreats, Medical Choices, Facilitators, Patient Case Studies, Insurance Options, Hospitals, Resorts and Recovery Lodging, Aesthetics, Spa Destinations, Plastic Surgery, Transportation Information about Physicians and more."

Anchored by two partner industry associations, American Academy of Anti-Aging and the American Med Spa Association and others, Wellness and Medical Voyages will reach into every facet of the wellness and medical the industries.

Please enjoy a free subscription by clicking here ( Subscribe ) or email any questions to info@WellnessAndMedicalVoyages.com

About Wellness and Medical Voyages, LLC: Wellness and Medical Voyages is a leading Media Company providing interactive/animated newsletters, digital and print magazine, email campaigns, websites and lead generation, targeted exclusively on Wellness Travel and Medical Tourism.

About Global Wellness Day: Global Wellness Day is an entirely not-for-profit day, a social project dedicated to living well. The purpose of Global Wellness Day is to ask the question, even if for just one day, "How can I live a healthier and better life?", to direct the thoughts of both individuals and society towards "living well" and to raise awareness.

