Wellness BioSciences Rx Announces Official US Launch

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness BioSciences Rx, a new pioneer in the sales and distribution of medical-grade hemp-based wellness consumables is proud to announce the official launch of its US operations on October 19th, 2019.

According to a study conducted by the Brightfield Group, the CBD industry is expected to exceed $22 Billion by the year 2022 and industry estimates show CBD sales increasing at a 55% compound annual growth rate over the next 5 years. According to the same study, 80% of CBD users found the products to be very effective with up to 42% of users reporting an ability to discontinue the use of traditional medicines such as Tylenol and prescription Vicodin.

Co-founded by wellness industry veterans Barry Cocheu and Sean Baker, in partnership with board-certified internal medicine physician Dr. Nimesh Patel and board-certified oncologist Dr. Nikesh Jasani, Wellness BioSciences Rx is changing the paradigm of the CBD industry by closely partnering with medical and holistic wellness providers to help bridge the gap between traditional pharmaceutical-based treatment protocols and the powerful anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and pain mitigating properties of medical-grade CBD products.

"Our partners in the medical industry have expressed a strong desire to incorporate hemp-based products like CBD into their existing practices," said Barry Cochue, CEO and Co-Founder of Wellness BioSciences Rx. "The rigorous and transparent manufacturing process that is utilized in the creation of our products not only meets the high standards of these medical providers, but it also helps set a new standard of care that allows for a more engaged and healthy relationship between providers and patients. This is accomplished by incorporating a compensation model that gives care providers the resources necessary to spend the time with patients needed in order to elevate the level of care they can provide."

Wellness BioSciences Rx distributes its products through a network of independent sales associates called Brand Partners and offers a robust compensation plan designed to scale according to the varying distribution environment of each Brand Partner. This model creates a dynamic business opportunity that can be uniquely personalized to integrate with medical and holistic healthcare providers of all disciplines, as well as being highly adaptable for Brand Partners outside of the medical and holistic wellness environments. For more info on Wellness BioSciences Rx, visit https://wellnessbiosciencesrx.com/.

