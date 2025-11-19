Wellness Coach Alecia Brumley of Self Love First Launches Evidence-Informed Program Integrating EFT, Breathwork, and Subconscious Reprogramming with the MAP Method for Women's Personal Transformation

Designed for women entrepreneurs and professionals, the new program blends holistic practices with practical, research-informed personal development tools to meet growing demand for nervous-system support, emotional resilience, and mindful living.

Self Love First today announced the launch of the Embodied Manifestation Method, a 10-week coaching program created by wellness coach Alecia Brumley. The program is designed to help women strengthen emotional wellbeing, build resilience, and develop mindset and lifestyle practices that support clarity, confidence, and purposeful living. Participants engage in weekly coaching sessions supported by an online resource library featuring guided exercises and reflective prompts.

The Embodied Manifestation Method by Alecia Brumley

The program integrates Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), breathwork, mindfulness practices, and subconscious reprogramming tools such as the MAP Method. These modalities are increasingly used within the wellness and personal development sectors to help individuals manage stress, cultivate self-awareness, and shift long-held patterns that may hinder personal growth. The Embodied Manifestation Method focuses on making these tools easy to apply in daily life, allowing participants to explore new ways of grounding, regulating emotions, and approaching challenges with intention.

"The foundation of meaningful change begins with feeling safe, calm, and connected within ourselves," says Brumley. "This program brings together supportive coaching and practical techniques that encourage women to release old patterns, reconnect with their inner guidance, and design a life aligned with their values. I am deeply honoured to guide women through this journey of reconnection and empowerment."

Unlike clinical or therapeutic programs, the Embodied Manifestation Method is positioned strictly as a personal development and wellness offering. It provides education, mindset tools, and guided practices that help women improve focus, deepen self-reflection, enhance emotional balance, and approach their goals with greater clarity.

As interest in holistic lifestyle tools, stress management practices, and conscious personal development continues to rise, Self Love First aims to support women seeking sustainable approaches to wellbeing, personal clarity, and intentional living.

About Self Love First

Self Love First is a wellness and personal development business supporting women through coaching, mindfulness-based practices, and evidence-informed tools that encourage emotional resilience, clarity, and aligned living. Through the Embodied Manifestation Method, coach Alecia Brumley guides women in reconnecting with their inner stability, cultivating confidence, and creating purposeful, values-led lives.

