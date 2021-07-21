Wellness Coach Launches Holistic Wellness App For Zoom to Enhance In-Meeting Experience

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Coach , an enterprise wellness platform that provides mental and physical wellness tools to more than 1,000 companies worldwide, today announced the launch of Wellness Coach app for Zoom . The new in-product Wellness Coach app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace , which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video communications platform.

As part of the launch, we are also announcing free access to Wellness Coach for Zoom for small and medium businesses of up to 25 employees.

"As a holistic wellness platform offered in Zoom, we are giving employers the opportunity to bring corporate wellness programs to the masses," said D Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellness Coach. "A workplace that prioritizes physical, mental, and financial well-being will cultivate a more cohesive, productive and resilient workforce — Zoom is helping us to bring holistic wellness to life in this now normal remote workforce."

See video link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpWdcJ8o2Oo

With the Wellness Coach app for Zoom, businesses can take advantage of holistic wellness benefits such as meditation, stress-relief exercises, and quick gentle workouts designed for the workplace. The app also provides reminders for breathing exercises, customizable nudges to move around, or take a mental reset. Key features of the Wellness Coach app for Zoom, include:



Private 1:1 Coaching

Daily Meditations, with a new session every day

Meditations to increase focus, productivity, and to foster a meeting mindset

Desk-friendly workouts that are accessible to all fitness levels

Chair Yoga and Stretching to help ease tension and release stress

"Holistic wellness is no longer a nice to have, it's now a necessity in this new world of remote work. As more employers embrace new ways to engage and support their virtual workforce digitally, we're thrilled Wellness Coach has built an app for Zoom that can help boost employee morale and productivity through holistic wellness," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Wellness Coach

Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing digital wellness platform for employers that provides mental and physical wellness tools to 1000+ companies globally. Wellness Coach's mission is to inspire 5 billion people to become their best selves through improved mindfulness and wellness. The Wellness Coach platform focuses on mental, physical, emotional, financial and social well-being. We offer custom private sessions, live interactive classes, on-demand content and wellness challenges for your team. For more information, please visit www.wellnesscoach.live .

Media Contact for Wellness Coach:

Juliet Travis

Liftoff Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellness Coach

Related Links

wellnesscoach.live

