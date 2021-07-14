Wellness Coaches Expands Digital Healthcare Services with the Acquisition of Benovate Inc.

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Coaches, the leading provider of health, safety and wellbeing solutions in the workplace, has expanded its capabilities in the digital healthcare sector following the strategic acquisition of Benovate, a next generation digital health and wellness platform for the workplace.

As part of the acquisition, Wellness Coaches launched its newly enhanced Healthy Ways® platform, which now utilizes Benovate's patented technology to deliver real-time, personalized wellness experiences for employees. The app seamlessly combines high-tech, predictive analytics, machine learning and data to provide a unique and user-friendly experience for each employee. The app's smart technology, coupled with personalized coaching from Wellness Coaches' trained professional coaches and registered dietitians, will help users identify and reduce health risks before they become costly medical conditions.

"The last 18 months have amplified the critical need for consumers and businesses alike to prioritize improving personal health and well-being goals," said Rob Putnam, CEO of Wellness Coaches. "This latest acquisition further solidifies our position as an innovative market leader and accelerates our on-going mission to reimagine a better future for healthcare that proactively meets the evolving needs of our customers."

Healthy Ways® uses a sophisticated rules engine, and thousands of algorithms designed to analyze data from sources such as healthcare claims, coaching interactions, biometrics, wearables and employee assessments to precisely tune each employee's personalized digital health dashboard to their specific needs, interests, medical history and readiness to change. Features include an easy-to-use and interactive platform for setting and tracking personal health goals, as well as virtual and on-site access to coaches, registered dietitians and educational resources to support employees on their journey to a healthier tomorrow. When health goals are achieved, employees are rewarded with points they can instantly redeem for gift cards to a variety of retailers, airlines and professional services. Employers benefit from access to real-time metrics, reporting and analytics which enable them to measure performance and take pre-emptive actions to mitigate emerging population risk factors and disease prevalence.

"Wellness Coaches is an innovative and cutting-edge company that has a proven track record for transforming how individuals view and think about their health," said Mark Walinski, CEO of Benovate. "The decision to join Wellness Coaches was the right next step for us. We are confident that the combination of our patented technology with the power of live coaches and registered dietitians will deliver industry leading outcomes and revolutionize how people live, work and interact via the Healthy Ways® platform for many years to come."

Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches serves 350,000 employees across more than 500 employer locations throughout the United States. To learn more about its total healthcare solutions and request a consultation, please visit www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.

About Wellness Coaches

Wellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention coaching providers for the workplace, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to help employers reduce population health risks and reduce costs. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Wellness Coaches has delivered new COVID-19 solutions including, vaccine administration, testing, nursing services and other capabilities designed to help employees return to work safely.

