Wellness Company Yohana Expands Nationwide to Support Busy Families During Holidays

Brand's flagship service, The Yohana Membership, offers first-ever concierge service to help more families during the most joyful and stressful time of the year

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness company Yohana announced today the nationwide expansion of The Yohana Membership, the first-ever concierge service designed to help modern families thrive.

Yohana Holiday

Founded by Yoky Matsuoka, renowned tech leader, global executive, and mom of four, Yohana helps families create space in their wildly busy lives to prioritize well-being. Their flagship service, The Yohana Membership, matches families with a team of specialists, researchers, and a dedicated guide for ongoing support with ever growing to-do lists and demands of modern life, so parents can focus on what matters most and feel empowered to be the best versions of themselves.

Piloted first in Seattle in 2021 and expanded to Los Angeles in 2022, Yohana is now available nationwide to support families through the holidays, and beyond. Unlike productivity apps that create more to manage, Yohana provides a real human to help get things done. The service has saved some families up to 8-10 hours per week and has helped handle over 50,000 to-dos for Yohana members.

Modern families are struggling to get it all done and 66% of parents say they are burned out, and the trickle-down impact is affecting their children. This gets worse during the holidays with 37% of parents with school age kids saying the holidays are stressful. Furthermore, 1 in 5 parents say they set high expectations for themselves and the stress of getting it all done steals their enjoyment of the season – and their kids' too.

"There was a time when I used to dread the holiday season. As a working mom of four, the juggling act and stress from being spread too thin got so much worse during a time that was supposed to be joyful and special for my family. I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. Parents are struggling, and 'the village' we once relied on for support and traditions is not there for many modern families," says Yohana Founder and CEO, Yoky Matsuoka. "I created Yohana to help solve this burden. Since our launch, we have been supporting families in Seattle and LA, and I could not be more proud to expand The Yohana membership nationwide just in time for the holidays."

This holiday season, with a Yohana Membership, families can get help with seasonal tasks and projects, planning unforgettable holiday experiences, and ensuring family traditions are handled with ease. Yohana can also help with family to-dos such as finding meaningful gift ideas for loved ones, searching for recipe ideas for Thanksgiving, sourcing eco-friendly Christmas trees or holiday decor, booking last-minute holiday reservations, or finding local organizations to volunteer with. Yohana can even help with those tasks that have been on your to-do list all year like finding a decorator to redo the home office, scheduling annual renewals (passport, driver's license, registration), signing up kids for sports teams, music lessons, and more.

There are four benefits to the Yohana Membership:

Yohana Guide: Families have a go-to person who works to understand their needs, set goals and find balance for the family.

Families have a go-to person who works to understand their needs, set goals and find balance for the family. Yohana Specialists: Every family is matched with a specialist and team experienced in managing home, family and experience planning to help with a broad range of needs.

Every family is matched with a specialist and team experienced in managing home, family and experience planning to help with a broad range of needs. The Yohana Pro & Partner Network: From plumbers to roofers and wellness specialists, members get access to a hand-picked set of third-party providers that provide additional services for the home, family, and personal well-being.

From plumbers to roofers and wellness specialists, members get access to a hand-picked set of third-party providers that provide additional services for the home, family, and personal well-being. The Yohana App + Website: It's all managed virtually through the Yohana app and website, where members can easily create tasks for their team, see what's been completed and track time saved.

Just in time for the holidays, the Yohana Membership will expand nationwide with a special offer to help parents reclaim joy during the holidays. New members across the country can sign up for the service at the flat rate of $149 for the rest of the year (10/26-12/31) when they sign up with the code holidayhelper (a savings of 40% off Yohana's monthly membership fee of $249). Families can sign up for Yohana at www.yohana.com.

"The holidays should be a special time," says Matsuoka. "We want to help families reclaim their joy, not just at the end of the year, but into the New Year and beyond."

About Yohana

Brought to life by leading technologist and mom of four Yoky Matsuoka, The Yohana membership is the first-ever concierge service that matches families with a team of specialists to manage their wildly busy lives. Unlike productivity apps that create more to manage, Yohana creates space every day for families to prioritize well-being. Families are teamed up with a Guide to help map their goals, a team of specialists who manage everything from household tasks to family to-dos and creating memorable experiences. Members also gain access to the Yohana Pro & Partner Network, a source of local businesses who can tackle bigger projects for the home and family. Yohana is a fully funded independent subsidiary of Panasonic, one of the oldest purpose-driven brands in the world.

About Yoky Matsuoka

Yoky Matsuoka is the Founder & CEO of Yohana, an independently led subsidiary of Panasonic. Matsuoka also leads global innovation and serves as the Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation. Prior to founding Yohana, Yoky Matsuoka brought her distinct approach to human-centric design to leading tech giants, most recently as a Vice President at Google, and Chief Technology Officer at Nest. Prior to Nest, she was head of innovation and co-founder of Google X. She also served in a Senior Executive role at Apple and was Chief Executive Officer of Quanttus, a wearable health technology startup. Matsuoka's career began in academia as an endowed professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington, where she founded and directed the Center for Sensorimotor Neural Engineering and the Neurobotics Laboratory. Matsuoka received the MacArthur Genius Award for her work in robotics and neuroscience. This grant motivated her to create the YokyWorks Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with physical and learning challenges, and whose current focus is removing reading barriers to unlock each of those children's potential. Matsuoka received her Ph.D. and M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and B.S. at the University of California, Berkeley, all in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. She has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, TechCrunch, and Wired. She currently resides in the Bay area with her husband, four children, dog, and pet pig.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yohana