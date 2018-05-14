Wellness® CORE® Amps Up Innovation in Dog Nutrition; Introduces Fourteen New Protein-Packed Recipes

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Picking the right meat, making sure it's balanced with fruits and veggies and stirring to blended perfection are the keys to making your dog's bowl anything but boring. Courtesy of Wellness Natural Pet Food, it's now easier than ever to find the perfect mix of meaty recipes that are just right for your dog's nutritional needs with 14 new grain-free, protein-focused recipes for dogs from the Wellness® CORE® brand, including four new dry recipes and two new lines of meal toppers and mixers.

Wellness CORE's new grain-free, protein-focused toppers, mixers and meals make it fun and easy to customize dogs’ meals, no matter the breed or life-stage.

The new recipes give dog owners more opportunities to make bowls exciting for their puppies, senior dogs, and small and large breeds, with delicious, healthy options. All Wellness CORE recipes are made with the finest natural ingredients and created by a team of pet parents who know and love animals at work and beyond to provide them with everything they need to thrive from the CORE.

"We recently polled dog owners across the country and found that 26 percent of them like to change up their dog's meal to incorporate different flavors and textures—and we want to make it easier for them to do that," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Consumer Experience at WellPet. "We're on a mission to get rid of boring bowls and liven up meals with nutritious, protein-packed food fit for all dogs, from pugs to poodles and everything in between."

The new recipes include two additions to Wellness® CORE® RawRev™, the brand's new line of meals that combines high-protein, grain free kibble and 100% raw meat pieces, as well as new toppers, wet and dry recipes:

Wellness ® CORE ® RawRev™ Healthy Weight : Made with high fiber and optimal fat to support a healthy weight, the newest addition to the line of CORE RawRev recipes combines nutrient-rich, grain-free kibble with 100% freeze-dried raw turkey in a tasty Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal Recipe.





Made with high fiber and optimal fat to support a healthy weight, the newest addition to the line of CORE RawRev recipes combines nutrient-rich, grain-free kibble with 100% freeze-dried raw turkey in a tasty Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal Recipe. Wellness ® CORE ® RawRev™ Puppy : This Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe contains optimal protein, calcium and phosphorous to support healthy bone and muscle growth, along with DHA to support brain and eye development. High-protein, grain-free kibble is combined with 100% freeze-dried raw meat to give new pet parents a convenient and safe opportunity to feed their puppy raw in a savory, nutrient-rich meal.





This Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe contains optimal protein, calcium and phosphorous to support healthy bone and muscle growth, along with DHA to support brain and eye development. High-protein, grain-free kibble is combined with 100% freeze-dried raw meat to give new pet parents a convenient and safe opportunity to feed their puppy raw in a savory, nutrient-rich meal. Wellness ® CORE ® Large Breed Puppy : Made specifically for large breed puppies, this Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe is crafted with vitamins and minerals to support healthy bones, muscles and their immune system, and includes DHA from salmon oil for healthy brain development.





Made specifically for large breed puppies, this Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe is crafted with vitamins and minerals to support healthy bones, muscles and their immune system, and includes DHA from salmon oil for healthy brain development. Wellness ® CORE ® Senior : This Deboned Turkey, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support hip, joint, skin and coat health to give senior dogs the targeted nutritional support where they need it most.





This Deboned Turkey, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal recipe is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support hip, joint, skin and coat health to give senior dogs the targeted nutritional support where they need it most. Wellness ® CORE ® Lamb : Made with Lamb & Lamb Meal, this grain-free recipe supports lean muscle mass and whole-body health in a new delicious red-meat protein, with antioxidants and omega fatty acids from ingredients like flaxseed to support a healthy skin and coat.





Made with Lamb & Lamb Meal, this grain-free recipe supports lean muscle mass and whole-body health in a new delicious red-meat protein, with antioxidants and omega fatty acids from ingredients like flaxseed to support a healthy skin and coat. Wellness ® CORE ® Bowl Boosters™ : Meaty bites made to customize your dog's meal with a boost of flavor and protein. Available in four flavors across two forms: "PURE," crafted with just one freeze-dried raw meat ingredient, and "TENDER," made with 70% raw protein ingredients, mixed with farm-grown produce and gently air-dried to create a moist, savory mixer.





: Meaty bites made to customize your dog's meal with a boost of flavor and protein. Available in four flavors across two forms: "PURE," crafted with just one freeze-dried raw meat ingredient, and "TENDER," made with 70% raw protein ingredients, mixed with farm-grown produce and gently air-dried to create a moist, savory mixer. Wellness® CORE® Mini Meals for Small Breeds: These grain-free wet recipes are packed with protein just for small breed dogs, and come in convenient pouches. Available in five flavors across three different forms to mix and match: Pâté, Shreddedand Chunky.

Like all Wellness CORE recipes, the newest meals, mixers and toppers are made with natural, quality ingredients and contain no artificial colors or preservatives. All crafted with high-quality protein, grain-free carbohydrates, and nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, the new recipes are balanced to fit the nutritional needs of the modern dog's domestic lifestyle.

To learn more about Wellness CORE and find an authorized retailer, please visit www.wellnesspetfood.com/core.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

