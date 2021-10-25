Wellness for Cancer Advances Cancer Recovery Support With Evidence-based Mindfulness Partner eMindful

"Wellness for Cancer was created to facilitate self care and better lifestyle choices for individuals who have been touched by cancer," said Julie Bach, Executive Director, Wellness for Cancer. "This partnership will allow us to broaden our services and bring eMindful's proven mindfulness resources to individuals in need."

Wellness for Cancer is the latest charity partner to join The Connection , eMindful's recently enhanced pay-it-forward program. Through The Connection, eM Life participants create or join communities based on a shared sense of purpose for the world. For every minute of mindfulness participants practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes to charities like Wellness for Cancer.

"Altruism is one of the greatest motivators to encourage people to engage in their own well-being," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "It's rewarding work to facilitate participants helping themselves while they are simultaneously helping others through The Connection, and Wellness For Cancer."

eMindful's next session of the Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery program begins on Oct. 26, 2021. Individuals looking to receive free access to this program through Wellness For Cancer may do so here .

About eMindful

eMindful, a Wondr Health company, provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

About Wellness for Cancer

Wellness for Cancer is a 501 c(3) charity created to facilitate self care and better lifestyle choices for individuals who have been touched by cancer.

