Wellness Formulations, LLC Introduces ralli™ Rapid Pain Relief: A Breakthrough in Topical Analgesics

HAZLETON, Pa., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Formulations, LLC is excited to announce the launch of ralli™ Rapid Pain Relief, an innovative new product set to redefine the topical pain relief market. Available now at Walmart, ralli combines the powerful pain relief of menthol with advanced features consumers have been eagerly anticipating.

ralli™ Rapid Pain Relief, a safe, effective topical alternative to NSAID's; ralli gel, spray & roll-on available at Walmart Post this Ralli Rapid Pain Relief provides immediate relief from muscle and joint pain associated with backache, strains, sprains, bruises, and arthritis. Made with Ingredients You Will Love -- 10% Menthol plus MSM, Glucosamine, Boswellia, Peppermint Oil, and Eucalyptus Oil. ralli provides penetrating pain relief without the greasy feel, and the pleasant scent dissipates once absorbed. ralli is formulated with skin conditioners so your skin will feel smooth and refreshed after each application.

Unlike many other external or topical analgesics on the market, ralli stands out with its unique blend of penetration enhancers and skin conditioners, delivering effective pain relief without the greasy residue typical of other products. These state-of-the-art products ensure a comfortable and pleasant user experience while providing fast-acting and long-lasting relief from muscle aches, joint pain, arthritis, strains, and sprains.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to deliver safe and effective alternatives to NSAIDs and opioids," said Guy Flynn, Marketing Director at Wellness Formulations. "It was also essential that we introduced a 'high performance' topical for an amazing value with the leading retailer, Walmart ensuring ralli is affordable and accessible for all." ralli Rapid Pain Relief is now available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com (or ralli.me/buy).

The brand's ralli cry, "Bounce Back from Pain. Do What You Love. Let's ralli." encapsulates the brand's commitment to helping people regain their active lifestyles. Priced at just $8.98, ralli delivers exceptional value and is also HSA and FSA eligible. The ralli product family includes three convenient forms: gel, spray, and roll-on. Proudly made in the USA, ralli is committed to delivering safe, high-quality products. These formulas are free from parabens, dyes, and NSAID's, ensuring a health-conscious choice for consumers.

Chief Operations Officer, Alexis Balliet shares, "The ralli brand hits home with me personally as our leadership team decided internally that the ralli formula must address the unique pain relief and performance needs of women. While it works well for all, ralli will introduce women to the external analgesic category that may have previously not connected with the current brands at retail."

The ralli brand is dedicated to helping individuals bounce back from pain and get back to doing what they love. With ralli, it's not just about relief; it's about reclaiming an active lifestyle. Let's ralli!

For more information, please visit www.ralliwellness.com or contact:

Guy Flynn, Marketing Director

Wellness Formulations, LLC

[email protected]

About Wellness Formulations, LLC

Wellness Formulations, LLC is dedicated to developing innovative health and wellness products that enhance the quality of life for our consumers. Based in Hazleton, PA, the company combines cutting-edge research & development with high-quality ingredients to create solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers.

SOURCE Wellness Formulations, LLC