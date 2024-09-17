Wellness in Travel & Tourism Launches First-Ever Wellness Certification for Hotels and Resorts

Industry Experts Join Forces to Revolutionize Travel & Hospitality with New Standard

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness in Travel & Tourism (WITT), an independent organization composed of experts with over 125 years of combined experience at the intersection of hospitality, wellness, and travel, today announced the launch of the industry's first wellness certification for hotels and resorts. This groundbreaking initiative aims to transform the hospitality sector by providing prestigious certification criteria that sets properties apart in a competitive market, enabling them to enhance their wellness offerings and attract travelers.

Wellness in Travel & Tourism

"The WITT Certified seal provides hotels and resorts with a significant advantage in attracting travelers by offering objective and rigorous audits of their wellness amenities and services," said Robin Ruiz, WITT's CEO and Founder. "Think of us as the Michelin Guide for Wellness Travel. Our forthcoming consumer-facing website will provide travelers the ability to explore WITT Certified hotels, articles, and destination spotlights, empowering them to travel confidently knowing that their expectations and preferences will be met."

With the wellness travel market projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2025 and wellness designated hotels reporting a 20% higher ADR than non-wellness hotels, WITT's proprietary 100 point certification criteria provides a crucial differentiator for properties in this booming sector while addressing the lack of well-defined industry standards. The evaluation process focuses on five core pillars- Healthy Eating, Holistic Healing, Nature, Movement and Local Impact.

Beyond certification, WITT provides comprehensive consulting services, expert guidance, and targeted marketing support for properties seeking to enhance their wellness offerings, stand out in the market and drive occupancy. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness travelers in the U.S. spend 175% more than traditional travelers which presents a substantial opportunity for certified properties to increase revenues.

WITT has already certified over 100 early adopter properties and plans for exponential growth. The company is positioned to become the global benchmark for wellness travel, delivering significant value to hotels, industry partners and investors.

For more information, please visit www.wittcertified.com or contact [email protected] .

About WITT

Wellness in Travel & Tourism (WITT) is a mission-driven, woman-founded leader in wellness certification for hotels and resorts, led by CEO Robin Ruiz. WITT provides comprehensive certification, strategic consulting, and targeted marketing support to hotel owners and management companies for new wellness destinations, renovations, and existing properties. Our mission is to raise the bar in wellness travel and hospitality by setting rigorous standards, making wellness accessible, and creating positive impacts for people and the planet. In late 2024, the company will debut a consumer-focused website, offering travelers an easy way to explore and discover WITT-certified hotels. By driving innovation and excellence, WITT ensures enhanced wellness experiences and industry-leading practices that benefit both travelers and properties. For more information, visit www.wittcertified.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Nicole Weiss

NJW PR Inc.

[email protected]

626-321-7658

SOURCE Wellness in Travel & Tourism