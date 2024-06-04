Wellness Incentivization Leader Advanta Health Announces New GLP-1 Support and Financial Wellness Capabilities

Advanta's new MyCarePath incentivizes healthy behaviors with personalized coaching, courses and support for GLP-1 and weight loss, financial wellness and mental health

NEWARK, NJ, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. (www.advantahealth.com), a wellness incentivization company that serves over 3,000 organizations, announced today the launch of MyCarePath, a new personalized lifestyle health offering that further incentivizes healthy behaviors for 100 percent of eligible populations with evidence-based content, coaching and support. Advanta's wellness incentivization platform, ActiveFit+, drives industry-leading member engagement for employer groups of all sizes as they look to incentivize and motivate their people towards healthier lifestyles, and MyCarePath introduces new capabilities covering GLP-1 and weight loss, financial wellness, mental health, and substance-free living.

"Our focus is simple: incentivizing healthy behaviors and driving meaningful member engagement for our clients," said Courtenay Higgins, Advanta President and Co-Founder. "Engagement isn't just a buzzword for us. It sits at the middle of everything we do. We are excited to bring MyCarePath to the organizations that trust us with their wellbeing. We partnered up with Avidon Health to build this new offering, and they have years of expertise in developing online courses, content and driving behavior change digitally. We are taking ActiveFit+ to a new level and expanding on our opportunities to serve diverse populations across the country."

MyCarePath offers personalized health and wellness courses, content and support, built on the learnings from over 100,000 participants and more than 20 years of experience of using behavioral science in asynchronous online training. "We believe that combining our ability to deliver turnkey, scalable engagement through incentivization combined with the courses, support and access to information that today's employee wants is going to be a significant boost to our clients and employer groups out there looking for an engaging and proven wellness partner," continued Higgins.

The majority of digital health programs do not personalize each experience based on learning styles and change readiness. MyCarePath addresses highly resistant, emotion-driven habits with a proven, evidence-based approach. ""Courtenay and the Advanta team excel in developing technology that effectively incentivizes healthy behaviors. Together, we are creating personalized experiences that inspire change and produce measurable impact at scale," said Tim Aumueller, Co-Founder, Avidon Health.

Numerous studies have shown the importance of integrating movement and exercise alongside these new obesity and weight loss medications,1 and Advanta is combining MyCarePath with its existing personalized pain relief, movement health and fitness offerings. "Covering weight loss drugs implies a fiduciary duty to incentivize healthy behaviors, because that's right on the label. These drugs are considered 'adjunct therapies' to the diet-and-exercise programs that Advanta incentivizes," said Al Lewis, CEO of Quizzify and Validation Institute Senior Advisor and Co-Founder.

Advanta Health works with employers, brokers, public sector organizations and health plans to better manage and reward their people in the pursuit of health and wellness. In addition to supporting over 3,000 employer groups, Advanta is one of only six vendors pre-approved by Sourcewell, the leading Government Cooperative Purchasing Organization in North America, to provide access to wellness incentive and engagement solutions to its 55,000+ member organizations.

Advanta Health Solutions, Inc. is a health technology company delivering wellness with benefits. Its ActiveFit+ platform incentivizes healthy behaviors and promotes physical and mental wellbeing, driving validated, industry-leading member engagement along the way. Advanta works with employers, public sector organizations, payers and brokers to better manage and reward their people in the pursuit of health. Advanta aggregates and organizes direct member health data, behaviors, incentives and biometrics into actionable insights for its partners and their members.

ActiveFit+ is flexible and comprehensive, with personalized MSK health services, mental health support, and behavior change interventions, tailored to population, budget and specific needs. To learn more about Advanta's wellness with benefits, please visit: www.advantahealth.com.

