Wellness Influencer Mimi Bouchard Launches New Platform, Mimi Method

Bouchard's approach to health and wellness is based on the following trifecta - Move, Nourish, and Transform. The Mimi Method membership platform offers a wide variety of videos including at-home workouts, step-by-step recipes, and guided meditations intended to manifest your dream life and healthiest body. New videos are uploaded multiple times a week across all three categories. Bouchard also creates scheduled programs and calendars within the platform, designed for specific goals and skill levels. Bouchard offers a 7-day free trial for all new users and subscriptions are available on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis starting at $10.50/month.

"The Mimi Method is the first membership platform of its kind; bridging the gap between fitness, nutrition and mindset," says Bouchard. "It's the perfect formula combining targeted at-home workouts that focus on the mind-body connection, nutritionist-approved recipes and transformative meditations."

"This is the most effective program I've encountered as it approaches transformation from a perspective of holistic wellness, focusing on a total overhaul of both the body and mind," explains early subscriber Maddie Orlando. "The 360 approach not only overhauled my mindset, but completely changed my body," shares subscriber Nicole Harnischfeger.

Mimi Bouchard is a leading lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, TV personality, host of the chart-topping MIMIBEE podcast and founder of the Mimi Method membership platform. After a 6-year personal development journey where Bouchard transformed her body, mind and diet, she felt passionate about sharing the resources she had acquired during her growth. In 2019, Bouchard hosted her first live event, Becoming Superwoman, an exclusive transformative workshop. Bouchard's mission is to provide women with the tools to tap into their innate power, in order to live the lives of their dreams. For more information, visit mimimethod.com or follow Bouchard on Instagram @mimibouchard .

