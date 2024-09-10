Wellness Loud Unveils Exciting New Initiatives: Enhanced Search Function, Launch of New Podcast, and Chart-Topping Show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Loud, leading health and wellness podcast and media network, is excited to announce several major updates designed to enrich the wellness journeys of its diverse audience. Officially launched in June, Wellness Loud serves as a comprehensive destination for holistic well-being, offering listeners access to a wide array of health experts, including esteemed doctors, alternative medicine practitioners, and other industry leaders in the wellness space.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the user experience, Wellness Loud has introduced a newly upgraded search function on its website. This enhanced tool simplifies navigation through the network's extensive content library, making it easier than ever for users to find expert advice and practical tips. The search function is accessible from every page on wellnessloud.com.

Wellness Loud is launching a new podcast "Stuff Every Queer Kid Should Know," hosted by Max Emerson. This inspirational and educational show explores the experiences and challenges faced by queer youth, providing valuable insights and fostering a supportive community. Max Emerson's engaging and authentic approach is anticipated to deeply resonate with listeners seeking empowerment and connection.

Furthermore, Wellness Loud is celebrating a notable achievement for Naturopathic Physician and podcast host, Dr. Tyna Moore. Her podcast, "The Dr. Tyna Show," has recently reached the 5th position on Apple Podcasts' "United States of America - Alternative Health" chart. This recognition emphasizes Dr. Tyna's significant influence in the wellness community and reinforces Wellness Loud's dedication to providing high-quality, impactful content.

About Wellness Loud:

Wellness Loud is a podcast and media network dedicated to empowering individuals on their wellness journey through a diverse range of audio and visual content. Co-founded by Drake Peterson and Gary Binkow, Wellness Loud brings together experts, industry leaders, and real people with real stories to provide actionable insights, inspire change, and foster a supportive community for all things wellness. The network features renowned podcasts like "Realfoodology" with Courtney Swan, "Heal Thy Self" with Dr. G, and "Digest This" with Bethany Cameron, among others. For more information, please visit wellnessloud.com .

Media Contact:

Cass Faulding

Marketing and Brand Partnerships Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellness Loud