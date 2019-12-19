Wellness Mama Katie Wells to Launch 'Wellnesse' Personal Care Product Line in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruelty-free, GMO-free, and paraben-free are important personal care product qualities for Katie Wells, CTNC, MCHC, award-winning blogger, author, podcaster, and real-food crusader. Wellnesse https://wellnesse.com/ is her debut line of high-quality, all-natural, and clean personal care products. It is based on the DIY creations she has been making in her kitchen for years and is set to launch January 2020.

The first products in the Wellnesse product line include:

Cruelty-free, GMO-free, and paraben-free are important personal care product qualities for Katie Wells, CTNC, MCHC, award-winning blogger, author, podcaster, and real-food crusader. Wellnesse https://wellnesse.com/ is her debut line of high-quality, all-natural, and clean personal care products. It is based on the DIY creations she has been making in her kitchen for years and is set to launch January 2020. Recognized as a thought leader for a generation of wellness-focused moms, Wells has written over 1,500 articles and three books including The Wellness Mama Cookbook and The Wellness Mama 5-Step Lifestyle Detox. She has recorded over 300 podcast episodes and was named one of the 100 most influential people in health and wellness. Putting her expertise to the test, Wellnesse is designed from her family to yours.

Whitening Toothpaste

Cleansing Shampoo for All Hair Types

Smoothing Shampoo for All Hair Types

Nourishing Conditioner for Wavy, Curly Hair

Enriching Conditioner for Wavy, Curly Hair

A wife and mom of six, Wells spent more than ten years researching the personal care market and perfecting her own recipes using safe and natural ingredients. Unable to find commercially-available products that lived up to their clean and green labels, Wells developed a mission to bring simpler, safer personal care to the homes of families across the country with Wellnesse.

"It's tough to find high-quality products that work as well as 'regular' alternatives. People aren't willing to sacrifice efficacy to use a natural option," Wells said. "We set out to create products that work while maintaining safety and clean ingredients."

Wells founded Wellnesse alongside her husband and business partner, Seth Spears. The husband and wife duo are answering the Wellness Mama community's pent-up demand for natural yet commercially available products. The response to her DIY personal care recipes and more than 50 million podcast downloads within the Wellness Mama community is proof there is great enthusiasm and interest in the Wellnesse mission and its products.

About Wellness Mama

WellnessMama.com is an online resource for women and moms who want to live a healthier life. It began as a blog and podcast when Wells took health into her own hands and started researching to find answers to her own health struggles. It has become an engaged community of millions of loyal followers looking to take control of their health. Wellness Mama is an authoritative source of guidance for her community and their families. The Wellnesse brand is a logical next step in delivering the wholesome, natural products the community needs.

Alongside her team of researchers and medical advisors, Wells analyzes a wide variety of health, parenting, and natural living topics and presents the information in a clear and usable way. Wellness Mama's goal is to present practical tips, real food recipes, DIY beauty instructions, green cleaning tutorials, natural remedies, and other information and products to make your life better.

About Wellnesse

Wellnesse creates safe, high quality and responsibly sourced personal care products with the goal of maximizing economic, environmental, and social value for our customers, communities, and planet. Wellnesse believes that a well-run business can have a tremendous positive impact on the world. That's why we run Wellnesse with an unwavering commitment to our core values in every decision we make and every step of our process from the supply chain to the final product.

About Katie Wells

Recognized as a thought leader for a generation of wellness-focused moms, Wells has written over 1,500 articles and three books. She has recorded over 300 podcast episodes and was named one of the 100 most influential people in health and wellness.

Media Contact

Lisa Buyer

561-703-8555

231386@email4pr.com

Jess Rafaeil

404-936-0191

231386@email4pr.com

SOURCE Katie Wells