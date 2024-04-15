Wellness Marketing Consultancy Omerge Alliances Scores Four Brand Partners For Tonal Spring Pop-Up NYC Event

April 11 Event Provides Stage for Curious Elixirs, Hiyo, Open Water & PWR Lift

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 11, Tonal showcased their revolutionary intelligent strength training system and their fitness coaches at Studio 525 in New York City to demonstrate product features for fitness influencers and press. Boutique wellness marketing firm Omerge Alliances delivered four partners to hydrate the attendees.

"I'm passionate about creating and curating experiences which empower people to improve their health & wellness. So was grateful that each brand partner enthusiastically supported this event," said Omerge Alliances Founder Olivia F. Scott. "Water is so critical to the body's well-being and fitness, so focusing on this one category made sense from a partnership strategy."

Curious Elixirs, Hiyo, Open Water, PWR LIFT and The Vita Coco Company each appeal to different water preferences including booze-free cocktails, adaptogenic social tonics, still and protein-infused (respectively), hydrated the attendees according to their tastes.

"I have a Tonal in my house! So, I believe in both the power of this product, and in collaboration. Offering Hiyo's adaptogenic social tonics to guests at this event felt right and delivered against our audience," says Hiyo Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer Cygne Cooper.

This Spring Pop-Up Event represents a significant milestone, highlighting Tonal's cutting-edge technology and top-tier coaches. It offers consumers a first-hand experience of the AI-driven technology and personalized strength training that Tonal has to offer.

During its 15-year history, Omerge Alliances has developed a core expertise in partnership marketing, content curation and event production. Having executed noteworthy initiatives for companies including ESSENCE, Carol's Daughter, IMAN Cosmetics, Game Show Network, Curb Records, among others, Omerge's speciality now is developing consumer-facing marketing events & content that elevate wellness, especially for women.

