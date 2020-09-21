Wellness Month: New Survey Finds 61% of Respondents Use Sex Toys To Enjoy With Their Partners

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis , trusted source for adult products , released a new study today for Sexual Health Awareness Month examining Americans' fulfillment of pleasure with sex toys as part of their overall sexual health.

The study shows that almost all Americans (98%) believe sexual pleasure is apart of overall sexual health, and over half of Americans (61%) buy sex toys for not only themselves but their partners as well. This demonstrates how society's sexual mores are loosening up as people get creative sexually and look to enjoy themselves more during the pandemic.

Sexual health is an important part of our wellness, and sexual pleasure is linked to overall happiness. According to the WHO: "Sexual health is a state of physical, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality." Sex toys are categorized as sexual wellness products with their main purpose to provide safe sex and help enhance sexual pleasure.

Tino Dietrich, CEO of Ella Paradis explains, "We believe that everyone deserves a happy and healthy sex life. We strive to empower women and men - increasing confidence and celebrating their bodies as part of a healthy sexual lifestyle."

Key findings:

98% believe sexual pleasure is a part of overall sexual health.

68% are taking measures to keep up with their sexual health vs 12% who said that are not maintaining good sexual health.

61% of the respondents buy sex toys for both themselves and their partner; 23% buy sex toys for just themselves; while 11% of respondants buy sex toys for their partner

41% of Americans use sex toys both for masturbation and sex; 30% of respondants use sex toys only for masturbation and 28% use them for sex.

Methodology:

This survey was conducted from September 15th to 17th 2020, among a national sample of 1330 adults (58% men/40% female) between the ages of 18-54.

Media Contact:

Mary Elizabeth Elkordy

[email protected]

347-738-2156

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfillment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

SOURCE Ella Paradis

Related Links

https://www.ellaparadis.com

