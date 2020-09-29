Wellness Natural, Inc. Acquires SimplyProtein®

Natural Foods Company Launches with Nutritional Snacking Brand in Canada and U.S.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Natural, Inc., a newly created natural foods company headquartered in Toronto, Canada announced today that it has acquired SimplyProtein®, a nutritional snacking brand previously owned by Simply Good Foods USA, Inc. With presence throughout Canada and the U.S., SimplyProtein is poised to expand under the leadership of CEO Michael Lines, who led the brand in Canada prior to creating Wellness Natural, Inc.

With a premium nutritional profile including clean ingredients, plant-based protein, high fiber, and 0-3 grams of sugar, SimplyProtein products are gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified. With a robust variety of products marketed in Canada, and a separate group of products marketed in the U.S., the SimplyProtein line includes a rich assortment of bars, cookies, chips, and crunchy bites, for both adults and children.

"I've had the pleasure of working on SimplyProtein throughout my tenure at Simply Good Foods, and developed a true passion for the brand and its positioning within the nutritional snacking space," said Michael Lines, CEO, Wellness Natural, Inc. "With many of our products plant-based, SimplyProtein fills an essential consumer need, as it checks off all the boxes. With optimal protein, high fiber, low in calories and sugar with clean ingredients – it's what consumers are looking for – while also being incredibly satisfying and delicious which is paramount. I'm eager to continue to grow the brand and excited for what the future holds for SimplyProtein. I'm also excited to chair an outstanding board of directors including John Lederer, Joe Mimran, Joe Jackman, Nicholas Reichenbach, and Steve Spooner."

About Wellness Natural, Inc.

Wellness Natural Inc., is a natural foods company that owns and operates SimplyProtein®, a line of plant-based snacks with a limited number of high quality, clean ingredients, 11-15 grams of protein and 0-3 grams of sugar. Creating premium products is at the core of Wellness Natural Inc.'s focus, with a company culture rooted in their people and respect for the planet. With its start in 2002 in health foods stores throughout Toronto, Canada, SimplyProtein has since grown throughout Canada and the U.S., with Wellness Natural, Inc. continuing to cultivate this expansion. The brand can be found in more than 50 retailers including Albertson's, Amazon, Costco, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Wakefern, Whole Foods and many more. To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada, and www.SimplyProtein.com in the U.S.

SOURCE Wellness Natural, Inc.