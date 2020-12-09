Wellness Natural, Inc. Unveils New Corporate Strategy Following SimplyProtein® Acquisition in the U.S. and Canada

The company is launching an omni-channel, brand expansion in the Spring of 2021 with the focus of becoming a leader in plant-based snack solutions for the North American market. In addition to launching their Kids Bars in the US in Spring 2021, SimplyProtein® is offering plant-based line extensions of their current product line as well as new flavors in their collagen based, snack bar line.

The brand will continue to grow under the leadership of CEO Michael Lines, who prior to creating Wellness Natural, Inc., led the brand in Canada since 2017. Wellness Natural Inc. is a company rooted in their people and respect for the planet, which is evident from their nutritional, natural plant-based products that provide all consumers with easily digestible snacks that taste great and have only 1-3g of sugar. With a new management team and outstanding board of directors including US retail veteran John Lederer, Club Monaco founder, Joe Mimran, branding expert, Joe Jackman, Flow Water founder, Nicholas Reichenbach, and North American finance veteran, Steve Spooner, Wellness Natural has a renewed focus and approach to building out their U.S. retail and ecommerce footprint.

"There has been an exponential increase in demand for plant-based foods, with sales climbing 5x faster than overall retail sales hitting $5.0 billion this year and growing 11.4% year on year1, SimplyProtein® is helping fulfill the growing category with their clean ingredient snacks made with plant-based protein and low sugar," said Lines.

With a robust variety of plant-based protein products marketed in Canada, and a separate group of products marketed in the U.S., the SimplyProtein® line includes a rich assortment of bars, cookies, chips and crunchy bites for both adults and children. Their unique Kids Bars, which have been an extreme success in Canada for 3 years, will hit U.S. markets in Spring 2021. Kids eat almost 3 snacks per day and parents are looking for low sugar (2g), peanut & tree nut fee, clean ingredient snacks with the right level of plant-based protein (6g).

As a result of the acquisition, the SimplyProtein® team is cultivating a brand refresh that will continue to boost expansion with the help of their impressive board of directors. Growing greater than 50% year on year in the US, SimplyProtein® expects to accelerate growth in new product segments, retail, and ecommerce.

SimplyProtein® is a female founded brand that was started in Canada by Cathy Richards in 2002, who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when she was twelve. When she struggled to find a delicious, nutritious snack that didn't upset her stomach on the market, she made her own. SimplyProtein® stands out against competitors in the ever-growing protein bar category as they offer plant-based protein, clean and gluten free ingredients, 11-15 grams of protein and 0-3 grams of sugar, making them the perfect snack the whole family will enjoy.

About Wellness Natural, Inc.

Wellness Natural Inc., is a natural foods company that owns and operates SimplyProtein®, a line of plant-based snacks with a limited number of high quality, clean ingredients, 11-15 grams of protein and 0-3 grams of sugar. Creating premium products is at the core of Wellness Natural Inc.'s focus, with a company culture rooted in their people and respect for the planet. With its start in 2002 in health foods stores throughout Toronto, Canada, SimplyProtein® has since grown throughout Canada and the U.S., with Wellness Natural, Inc. continuing to cultivate this expansion. The brand can be found in more than 50 retailers including Albertson's/Safeway, Amazon, Costco, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Wakefern, Whole Foods and many more. To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada, and www.SimplyProtein.com in the U.S.

