Wellness® Natural Pet Food Introduces New CORE® Dog Food Recipes to Give Pet Parents the Power of Choice on Grains and Protein

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When pet parents ask, Wellness® Natural Pet Food listens. The brand's popular Wellness CORE® family of high-protein, nutrient-dense recipes now has new additions to answer pet parents' call for more poultry-free and grained options. The launch of a fish-based Wellness CORE RawRev™ recipe and the introduction of high-quality, wholesome grains recipes empowers pet parents to choose the best diet for their dog without sacrificing the high-quality nutrition of Wellness CORE.

Wellness CORE RawRev Ocean combines high-protein, fish-based kibble with pieces of 100% raw whitefish for a balanced meal.

The wait is over: the meaty goodness of Wellness CORE RawRev that dogs crave is now available in a poultry-free fish recipe with hard-working protein from the sea. New Wellness CORE RawRev Ocean combines high-protein, fish-based kibble with pieces of 100% raw whitefish for a balanced meal that is naturally rich in omega fatty acids to help promote healthy skin and a shiny coat and is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Thoughtfully crafted for pet parents looking for a fish-based option, it is the first poultry-free recipe in the Wellness CORE RawRev family and is perfect for pups with poultry-sensitivities or an affinity for seafood. Combined with antioxidant and nutrient-dense kibble, Wellness CORE RawRev Ocean is a complete and balanced meal that allows pet parents to safely incorporate raw. Like all Wellness CORE recipes, CORE RawRev Ocean is crafted with natural, high-quality ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives.

Wellness is also proud to present high-protein Wellness CORE recipes powered by Wholesome Grains. On shelves beginning in February, Wellness CORE with Wholesome Grains recipes are packed with the same high-quality protein as the grain free recipes that have been trusted by pet parents and adored by dogs for years, expertly combined with high-quality, highly digestible grains like oatmeal, barley and quinoa. The Wellness CORE with Wholesome Grains recipes are rich in fiber, protein, essential vitamins and have guaranteed levels of taurine to support heart health. They will be available across Wellness CORE (high protein kibble) and Wellness CORE RawRev (high-protein kibble combined with 100% raw meat) product lines in a variety of recipes:

Wellness ® CORE ® with Wholesome Grains is packed with premium protein along with nutrient-rich grains and superfoods to give dogs everything they need to thrive. Available in four recipes: Original Deboned Turkey , Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal; Ocean Whitefish, Herring Meal & Menhaden Fish Meal; Small Breed Original Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal; and Puppy Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal.

is packed with premium protein along with nutrient-rich grains and superfoods to give dogs everything they need to thrive. Available in four recipes: Deboned , Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal; Whitefish, Herring Meal & Menhaden Fish Meal; Original Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal; and Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal. Wellness® CORE® RawRev™ with Wholesome Grains combines high-protein kibble with wholesome grains and 100% freeze dried raw meat to create a savory, crave-worthy, nutrient-rich meal. Like all Wellness CORE RawRev recipes, they give pet parents a convenient way to add raw protein to their dog's diet. Available in four recipes: Original Deboned Turkey , Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal; Ocean Whitefish, Herring Meal & Salmon Meal;Small Breed Original Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal; and Puppy Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal.

"At Wellness, we're on a mission to help pets fall in love with mealtime by providing a breadth of flavor-packed, nutritious recipes for every taste, lifestyle or dietary need. Based on years of experience as pet food innovators and devoted pet parents, the new Wellness CORE recipes allowed us to build on the base of what we confidently know works for pets to give them even more options," says Chanda-Leary Coutu, director of consumer experience at Wellness. "The new protein and grain choices in the Wellness CORE family empower pet parents to diversify what goes in their pet's bowl without totally disrupting a diet they trust for their dogs."

The newest products in the Wellness CORE line will also be on display at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL at Booth 3767. To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

