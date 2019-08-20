Wellness® Natural Pet Food Launches the Wellness Foundation to Give Nourishment and Love to Pets Who Need it Most

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they're born into a loving family or on a journey from homelessness to a forever home, all pets' health and happiness begins with a fundamental necessity: a meal that makes a difference. That's why Wellness® Natural Pet Food, the maker of wholesome, nutrient-rich, natural food and treats for cats and dogs, launched the Wellness® Foundation, a new charitable organization that provides natural nourishment to pets in need.

The Wellness Foundation is charitable organization that was born with a singular goal in mind: to ensure that every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love.

The Wellness Foundation was born with a singular goal in mind: to ensure that every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. Part of that mission includes helping homeless pets begin life in a new home with the nutrition they need to feel their best. To do that, the Wellness Foundation has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, America's leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, by providing rescue pets in Best Friends lifesaving centers across the country with Wellness food and treats to ensure that with each bite they take, they are one step closer to a happier future.

A recent national survey1 conducted by Wellness Natural Pet Food found that the majority of American pet parents (76 percent) say they believe in the healing power of natural nutrition and high-quality ingredients for pets when they are sick. What's more, almost all (92 percent) of respondents have proactively turned to natural foods as a solution to help their pet feel better when they've been under the weather.

"One of the things that makes pets so special is their ability to love unconditionally. At Wellness, we've always believed that loving them back starts with making sure their bowls are filled with the best possible nutrition," said Camelle Kent, Chief Executive Officer of WellPet, maker of Wellness Natural Pet Food. "The Wellness Foundation not only allows us to ensure more pets across the country have that same opportunity to be healthy and happy, but it also invites pet parents to join the movement. By feeding Wellness to their own pets at home, pet parents will now know that they're enabling us to do the same for pets in need."

The Wellness Foundation partnership with Best Friends includes taking on the responsibility of being the official pet food partner. By donating food and treats to the thousands of dogs and cats in the care of Best Friends' lifesaving centers, the Wellness Foundation will help fuel their ability to thrive in a new home. The Wellness Foundation has also committed to volunteering at Best Friends' centers and events to further spread awareness of pet adoption across the U.S.

"At Best Friends, we're on a mission to achieve no-kill in America's shelters nationwide by 2025, and we believe we'll be able to do so with the help of partners like the Wellness Foundation. We're thrilled to work with Wellness not only to provide our pets with nutrition but also to have a partner who is equally committed to spreading awareness about pet adoption," says Julie Castle, Chief Executive Officer of Best Friends Animal Society.

To celebrate the partnership, Wellness Natural Pet Food will launch a co-branded treat with Best Friends: Wellness® CORE® Bestie Bars. Packed with protein and superfood ingredients and without grains, corn, soy or artificial colors or flavors, these treats are inscribed with sweet sayings to spread the love with furry best friends and will be available this fall.

Each package of treats calls on pet parents to spread the word by posting a picture of their dog with their Bestie Bars on social media with #SaveABestie and @wellnesspetfood, adopt or donate by visiting BestFriends.org, or join the movement at WellnessFoundation.org.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 According to an Aug. 2019 online survey from a random sampling of 1,339 adult dog and cat owners demographically representative of the U.S. population

SOURCE Wellness Natural Pet Food

